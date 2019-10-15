Kdan Mobile Releases DottedSign, New e-signature Service to Simplify the Signature Workflow

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kdan Mobile, a SaaS (software as a service) company, launched DottedSign, a new electronic signature service designed to enhance document workflow efficiency. Users can send and receive legally-enforceable contracts and easily create and manage signing tasks with the mobile-first interface design. DottedSign is a cross-platform service accessible on iOS and Android devices, or directly on the web.

Professionals across various industries are beginning to shift toward the use of smart devices to perform business-related tasks, such as getting contracts signed. "From the signing of business contracts to confirmation of receipt of any document, electronic signatures are necessary elements of mobile devices in the internet era," explains Kenny Su, Kdan Mobile's CEO and founder. "We created DottedSign to help close the loop and deliver that last mile."

"Signatures created with DottedSign are just as enforceable as those on paper contracts," explains Wei-Chung Wang, Kdan Mobile's VP of global marketing & strategy. "DottedSign ensures the legality of e-signing with signer authentication, encryption of signing process such as protection of TLS/SSL, AES-256 and RSA-2048, as well as audit trails that serve as the final proof of the process."

DottedSign is built for users that are on the move and rely on their mobile devices. DottedSign features an interface that helps users visually track the progress of signature tasks that need to be completed. The service eliminates the more cumbersome aspects of the signing process, such as the need to print, scan and fax multiple documents.

DottedSign automatically sorts documents by their status: "Waiting for me", "Waiting for others" or "Completed". This eliminates the need for users to keep track of signature tasks scattered in email chains or manually collect signatures from recipients.

DottedSign lets users create multiple signature tasks that are distributed to the signee(s). The service shows them where to sign and reduces the time and energy needed to get signatures from the parties involved.

DottedSign was featured in the recent Echelon Asia Summit 2019, when Optimatic and AsiaIOA, signed an MOU (memorandum of understanding) at the event.

The new eSign service was also used at the Pitch Show for Taiwan startups held in Japan.

A 14-day free trial for DottedSign can be found on the website, here . Kdan Mobile's free trial allows access to Pro features, such as: creating multiple signature tasks, unlocking special input fields or offering in-person signing. Enterprise users can learn about special pricing options by contacting our sales team for more details.

