Kdan Mobile Secures $5 Million in Series A Financing as Part of Global Expansion and Development Plan

As an internationally competitive software service provider, Kdan Mobile continuously enhances their services. In 2017, the company extended their Creativity 365 services to offer business and education volume purchase plans and launched a new comprehensive document solution for enterprises, Document 365. To this date, Kdan Mobile's product line has exceed 120 million downloads accumulating over 3.5 million Kdan Cloud members.

Kdan Mobile shares that they aim to become a global leading SaaS provider and are open to new partnerships. "Partnerships are one of the keys to our continued competitive edge. We seek partnerships that supplement our products and services. We have been actively cooperating with many international partners such as GMobi, Adonit, and LKKER. These partners help us reach a larger audience and provide resources to help our users make even more efficient use of our products and services." shared Kenny Su, CEO of Kdan Mobile.

WI Harper Group, Darwin Venture Management, and Accord Ventures are the major investors in the $5 Million in Series A round of financing. Y.K.Chu, Managing Director from WI Harper Group, said "Kdan's continuous innovation and development over the years are something we value highly. With an already strong global foothold, we look forward to seeing what Kdan can become."

Kenny Su claimed that the company has been profitable and that the raised funds will mainly be used for cultivating opportunities related to artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. In addition, the financial support will enable the company to further develop real-time collaboration and encrypted document solutions, which can fully support educational and enterprise needs. The company will continue promoting their software services focusing heavily on the American and Chinese markets.

About Kdan Mobile Software Ltd

Since 2009, Kdan Mobile has been a dedicated provider of mobile software applications and online services that allow users to better leverage their productivity and creativity. Kdan's works are being backed by more than 120 million downloads worldwide; their solutions empower the world to create, distribute, and conjoin projects via a variety of devices across platforms. Kdan Mobile is headquartered in Taiwan with operations in China and the U.S.



Media Contact:

Clare Lo

Global Marketing & PR Specialist

Kdan Mobile Software Ltd.

+886-6-3131660

pr@kdanmobile.com

http://www.kdanmobile.com/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kdan-mobile-secures-5-million-in-series-a-financing-as-part-of-global-expansion-and-development-plan-300629478.html

SOURCE Kdan Mobile Software Ltd

Related Links

http://www.kdanmobile.com/

