KDAN Secures Multi-Million in Series B+ Funding, Launches AI Subscription Service

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KDAN, a leading SaaS provider of digital workflow and data solutions, has launched its KDAN AI service. This milestone follows a multi-million Series B+ funding from Hancom Group, a South Korean software developer focusing on workplace solutions. This investment has empowered KDAN to enhance its AI development capabilities, aiming to optimize enterprise workflow and deliver data-driven solutions that generate value for businesses.

KDAN AI is different from the majority of AI solutions that serve a single purpose. It integrates its digital document workflows and data strategy services, providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve businesses' workflow and the decision-making process. KDAN AI offers developer solutions such as software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs) to facilitate flexible adaptability across various enterprise scenarios, resulting in intelligent workflows that reduce costs, improve operational efficiency and enhance business performance.

KDAN AI enables users to interact with documents to fortify data security and improve workflow efficiency. For example, KDAN AI automatically detects and redacts sensitive data before file sharing, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations and safeguarding information. KDAN AI will introduce an AI Chatbot further down the line that generates document templates automatically based on user inputs and compares edits between versions.

KDAN AI will also support enterprise workflows integrated with regulatory compliance technology (RegTech) for enhanced document signature security. KDAN AI will further solidify its position as a leader in digital document workflow and business data forecasting.

"KDAN AI seamlessly adapts to modern enterprises' evolving demands by integrating with their workflows to empower businesses with precise document insights and driving business growth and success," says Chris Su, chief product & strategy officer of KDAN.

For more information about KDAN AI, please visit the KDAN's product webpage: https://reurl.cc/VNOnnY

About KDAN

KDAN provides intelligent digital workflow and data solutions, leading businesses to enhance work efficiency, empower decision-making, and maximize business value.

KDAN is headquartered in Taiwan, with operations in China, the U.S., Japan, and South Korea, and is supported by over 12 million members worldwide. The Financial Times recognized KDAN as one of the top 500 high-growth companies in the Asia-Pacific region, ranking first in Taiwan's IT and software category.

