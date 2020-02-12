KDD 2020 Opens Call for Workshop and Tutorial Proposals

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Computing Machinery's (ACM) Special Interest Group on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining (SIGKDD) announced today that the call for workshop and tutorial proposals has opened for KDD 2020, the premier interdisciplinary conference in data science. KDD 2020 welcomes submissions for half- and full-day workshops where industry leaders will present novel ideas on current and emerging topics relevant to knowledge discovery and data mining. The organizing committee is also seeking proposals for lecture-style and hands-on tutorials, which bridge the gap between research and real-world applications.

"As the field of data science rapidly evolves, we are facing a crisis and opportunity of sorts in terms of how knowledge and new skills are acquired, validated and certified," said Rajesh Gupta, KDD 2020 general co-chair and professor at University of California, San Diego. "The replacement cycle of knowledge and skills has grown much tighter, requiring academic intuitions and professional groups to offer new methods of practical education. The dozens of workshops and tutorials at KDD 2020 offer essential opportunities to learn about everything from the latest techniques and tools to mind boggling issues of ethics and economics."

Workshops for KDD 2020 should focus on emerging research areas, or industrial and government applications, providing an informal forum to discuss important research questions and practical challenges in data mining and related areas. Novel ideas, controversial issues, open problems and comparisons of competing approaches are strongly encouraged as topics.

Lecture-style tutorials should aim to cover state-of-the-art research, development and applications in a data mining-related field to stimulate and facilitate future work. Hands-on tutorials are intended to be in-depth training on cutting edge systems and tools related to data mining and machine learning. Targeted towards novice and moderately skilled users, proposed sessions should highlight the motivation behind the tool, associated fundamental concepts and work-through examples that demonstrate real-life use cases.

Key dates for applications include:

Workshop Proposals

Submission Deadline : March 3, 2020

: Notification of Selection : March 31, 2020

: Workshop paper submissions : May 20, 2020

: Workshop paper notifications: June 15, 2020

Tutorial Proposals

Submission Deadline : March 31, 2020

: Notification of Selection : May 15, 2020

: Lecture-style tutorial date : Aug. 22, 2020

: Hands-on tutorial date: Aug. 22, 2020

Call for Papers in Research and Applied Data Science

Submission Deadline : Feb. 13, 2020

: Notification of Selection: May 15, 2020

This year, the workshops will be co-chaired by Chandan Reddy, associate professor in the department of computer science at Virginia Tech; Yizhou Sun, associate professor of computer science at University of California, Los Angeles; Ying Li, chief scientist at Giving Tech Labs; and Jingo Shang, assistant professor of computer science at University of California, San Diego. Co-chairs for the lecture-style tutorials are Hanghang Tong, associate professor of computer science at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Danai Koutra, Morris Wellman assistant professor of computer science and engineering at University of Michigan. Hands-on co-chairs include Shenghua Bao, senior manager at Amazon, and Wee Hyong Tok, principal data science manager at Azure.

At KDD 2019, 34 workshops, 15 hands-on tutorials and 29 lecture-style tutorials were delivered in conjunction with the conference, spanning topics including AI, causal discovery, smart data for blockchain, epidemiology, finance, cybersecurity, smart fashion, intelligent transportation and education. KDD hopes to continue its status of being the premier interdisciplinary conference for data science by selecting leading research and presentations.

For more information on the workshop proposals, please visit: https://www.kdd.org/kdd2020/calls/view/kdd-2020-call-for-workshop-proposals. Additional details on the tutorials can be found here: https://www.kdd.org/kdd2020/calls/view/kdd-2020-call-for-tutorials. Visit KDD's website to learn more about the conference. KDD 2020 will take place at the San Diego Convention Center from Aug. 22-27, 2020.

About ACM SIGKDD:

ACM is the premier global professional organization for researchers and professionals dedicated to the advancement of the science and practice of knowledge discovery and data mining. SIGKDD is ACM's Special Interest Group on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining. The annual KDD International Conference on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining is the premier interdisciplinary conference for data mining, data science and analytics.

