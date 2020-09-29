KDD 2020 Recognizes Winning Teams of 24th Annual KDD Cup

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KDD 2020, the premier interdisciplinary conference in data science, recognized over sixty winning teams in this year's KDD Cup competition, which took place virtually Aug. 23-27, 2020. As one of the first competitions of its kind, the KDD Cup is known for solving industry challenges by crowdsourcing participation, while also providing a platform for aspiring and experienced data scientists alike to build their professional profiles and network with leading professionals in the field.

"In 2020, KDD Cup coordinated an unprecedented four parallel competition tracks to offer data scientists the opportunity to tackle emerging disciplines like adversarial learning and deep learning," said Iryna Skrypnyk, co-chair of KDD Cup 2020 and director of AI and machine learning at EVERSANA. "Given the number of participating teams from around the globe, winners in this year's competition were separated by the slimmest of margins. The 2020 KDD Cup ultimately awarded over sixty teams as each solutions brought interesting findings in methodologies and architectures."

This year's competition was supported by contributions of data sets and track challenges from Alibaba, BienData, DiDi Chuxing, and 4Paradigm with sponsorship from ChaLearn, Duke University, Google, Stanford University, Tsinghua University, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Over 4,500 teams registered for the KDD Cup and competition winners were selected by an entirely automated process. KDD Cup 2020 winners include:

KDD Cup Track 1: Regular Machine Learning Competition – Challenges for Modern E-Commerce Platform

First place on the multimodalities recall task went to Team WinneTheBest," which included Kuei-Chun Huang , Chi-Yu Yang and Ken-Yu Lin . Runner ups included Team "MTDP_CVA" with Kai Zuo , Chao Ma , Dongshuai Li, Zuo Cao , Xing Xu ; and Team "aister" with Jianqiang Huang , Yi Qi, Ke Hu , Bohang Zheng, Mingjian Chen , Xingyuan Tang , Tan Qu and Jun Lei .

First place on the debiasing task went to Team "aister," which included Jianqiang Huang , Yi Qi, Ke Hu , Bohang Zheng, Mingjian Chen , Xingyuan Tang , Tan Qu and Jun Lei . Second place was awarded to Team "DeepWisdom" with Jin Zhou , Taicheng Guo, Binhao Wu, Chengxuan Ying, Ruirui Guo, Youcheng Xiong , Jinlin Wang and Chenglin Wu . Third place went to Team "TheAvengers," which included Runxing Zhong, Ziwen Ye , Rui Li , Jin Wei , Yuanfei Luo , Xiufeng Shu , and Hengxing Cai.

The first place prize went to Team "SPIET-卓工," which included Qinkai Zheng, Yixiao Fei, Yanhao Li, Qingmin Liu , Minhao Hu and Qibo Sun . Second place was awarded to Team "ADVERSAIRES" with Jintang Li , Yang Liu , Jiaying Peng , Zulun Zhu, Zengxu Cao and Yangjun Xu . Third place went to Team "DaftStone" with Chenwang Wu.

First place went to Team "aister" that consisted of Jianqiang Huang , Xingyuan Tang , Mingjian Chen , Jin Xu , Bohang Zheng, Yi Qi, Ke Hu and Jun Lei . Second place was given to Team "PASA_NJU" with Guanghui Zhu , Zhuoer Xu, Mengchuan Qiu, Feng Cheng and Wenjie Wang ; and third place went to Team "qqerret" with Zhenzhe Ying.

First place on the order dispatching task went to Team "Polar Bear," which consisted of Yansheng Wang , Dingyuan Shi , Yuanfei Luo , Maoxiaomin Peng, Yi Xu and Yongxin Tong . Second place went to Enming Liang of Team "EM" and third place went to Team "Hail Mary" with Alexander Contryman , Benjamin Han and Jacob van Gogh.

First place on the vehicle repositioning task went to Team "Tlab," which included Fanyou Wu , Yang Liu , Cheng Lyu, and Zhiyuan Liu . Second place went to Team "wait a minute," which included Yifeng Zhang , Cong Fu, Yu Fan , Fanming Luo, Jingcheng Pang , Shengyi Jiang , Tian Xu and Zhengmao Zhu . Third place went to Team "NTTDOCOMO LABS," which included Tsukasa Demizu , Norihiro Katsumaru and Hiroyuki Suzuki .

In addition to Skrypnyk, KDD Cup 2020 was co-chaired by Jie Tang, professor of Computer Science at Tsinghua University, and Jieping Ye, vice president of research at Didi Chuxing and associate professor of Computer Science at the University of Michigan. Claudia Perlich, senior data scientist at Two Sigma, served as an advisor to the committee.

The 25th Annual KDD Cup will take place in conjunction with KDD 2021 on Aug. 14-18, 2021 in Singapore. Companies interested in sponsoring a competition track are encouraged to submit proposals that meet the following requirements: a novel and motivated goal, an interesting challenge and a broad outreach for the data science community, a rigid and fair setup, a challenging yet manageable task, and domain accessibility to the general public. Submissions that address a broad societal or business impact are preferred. For additional information on this year's cup and winners, reach out to [email protected]. For information on the 2021 KDD Cup's call for proposals, please contact: [email protected].

About ACM SIGKDD:

ACM is the premier global professional organization for researchers and professionals dedicated to the advancement of the science and practice of knowledge discovery and data mining. SIGKDD is ACM's Special Interest Group on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining. The annual KDD International Conference on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining is the premier interdisciplinary conference for data mining, data science and analytics.

For more information on KDD, please visit: https://www.kdd.org/ .

