KDD 2021 Data Science Conference Welcomes Singapore Senior Minister of State Dr. Janil Puthucheary for Opening Address

KDD 2021 brings together researchers and practitioners from data science, machine learning, big data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to fuel the innovation of tomorrow. Singapore provides a fitting backdrop to the event. The country has established itself at the vanguard of AI and, in 2019, launched its National AI Strategy, outlining its vision to be a leader in developing and deploying scalable, impactful AI solutions in key sectors of high value and relevance to its citizens and businesses by 2030.

"AI is a general-purpose technology that has wide applications across many fields, ranging from medical diagnosis to urban planning and fraud detection," Senior Minister of State Dr. Janil Puthucheary said. "As articulated in our National AI Strategy, AI defines the next phase of our Smart Nation journey and gives Singapore the opportunity to transcend our geographical limits, unlock new frontiers of growth, and deliver tremendous social and economic value to our citizens. I am glad to be sharing more about Singapore's efforts and ambitions in AI at KDD 2021."

"We are incredibly excited and deeply honored to welcome Senior Minister of State Dr. Janil Puthucheary as a distinguished expert and exemplary leader championing Singapore's commitment to excellence in data science. This year's virtual conference promises to be our most successful to date, and we are fervently committed to presenting an engaging, equitable, and memorable event," stated Feida Zhu, professor from Singapore Management University and KDD 2021 conference co-chair.

As the largest and longest-running data mining conference globally, KDD 2021 features approximately 400 papers from both academia and industry presented across 100 sessions. This year, the organizers are focused on achieving equity across time zones – offering content spread out within a full 24-hour time window – to cover a multitude of attendee locations. Another important new feature this year: registered participants can now access all papers and presentation videos, and interact with authors through live messaging systems before the conference begins.

"ACM SIGKDD's mission is to provide the premier forum for advancing and driving adoption of the science of knowledge discovery and data mining, and the annual KDD conference provides the ideal venue for shared education and learning among new and tenured practitioners and academics," noted Wei Wang, professor of computer science and computational medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, and ACM SIGKDD board chair.

In addition to workshops, lecture-style tutorials, and live interactive sessions, the conference features a notable roster of keynote speakers from academia, which include:

Attendees will be able to immerse themselves in compelling content across various disciplines of data science, such as Health Day; Deep Learning Day; Trust Day; Environmental, Social and Governance Day; and KDD Cup Day. The conference also features numerous Applied Data Science invited talks, which will focus on innovative data science applications and will feature influential speakers and leading experts from organizations such as Instacart, ByteDance, Alibaba Group, Databricks, Google Research, Facebook AI, and Intel Labs.

About ACM SIGKDD:

ACM SIGKDD is the premier global professional organization for researchers and professionals dedicated to the advancement of the science and practice of knowledge discovery and data mining. SIGKDD is ACM's Special Interest Group on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining. The annual KDD International Conference on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining is the premier interdisciplinary conference for data mining, data science and analytics.

