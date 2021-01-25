KDDI Overseas Subsidiaries Partner with Vuzix to Provide Vuzix Smart Glasses Solutions to Customers Across the Globe

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced today it has partnered with KDDI overseas subsidiaries ("KDDI", TOKYO: 9433) to provide Vuzix Smart Glasses to customers across the globe to support their COVID-19 business continuity planning efforts and increase overall productivity. KDDI, one of Asia's largest telecommunications providers, has also begun to deploy Vuzix Smart Glasses internally to support maintenance in their telecom facilities.

KDDI provide a multitude of services, including mobile phone services, fixed-line communication, and data centers, making it an optimal one-stop solution provider for everything from network infrastructure installation to implementation and maintenance of remote work-support systems. To support customers across Asia, Europe and the Americas, KDDI's overseas branches KDDI China, KDDI Shanghai, KDDI Guangzhou, KDDI Hong Kong, KDDI Taiwan, KDDI Korea, KDDI Singapore, KDDI Malaysia, KDDI Indonesia, KDDI Philippines, KDDI Vietnam, KDDI Thailand, KDDI Australia, KDDI India, KDDI Dubai, KDDI Phnom Penh and KDDI Myanmar have all partnered with Vuzix to resell the Company's smart glasses.

"We look forward to working with KDDI as both as reseller of our smart glasses and an internal user," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "KDDI is a leading supplier of telecom services in Japan as well as an established global supplier of IT products and services and this partnership represents a perfect fit for the solutions and capabilities of both companies."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 184 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About KDDI

KDDI is a telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering both mobile and fixed-line communications. With its well-established base of over 58 million customers, and through mobile services and shops offering its "au" brand, KDDI is expanding its services into the "Life Design" business, which includes e-commerce, fintech, nationwide electric power utility services, entertainment and education. With a 60-year history, KDDI is now focusing on creating smart infrastructure through IoT technologies and open innovation with partners and start-up companies in diverse industries. KDDI is accelerating the global growth of its telecommunications consumer business, with operations in Myanmar and Mongolia, and in the global ICT business with the "TELEHOUSE" brand. KDDI (TYO:9433) is listed on the Tokyo stock exchange. http://www.kddi.com/english/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix' the potential of future business growth with KDDI and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

