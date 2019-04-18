KDE Direct Releases New Industrial Heavy Lift Motor at AUVSI 2019

BEND, Ore., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KDE Direct's global brand will feature its newest product lineup at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2019. Joined by technology enthusiasts and users across commercial and defense sectors, the three-day show will take place April 30 to May 2, 2019 at the McCormick Place in Chicago booth 1813.

As a leader in the industry, KDE Direct's equipment is powering future focused industrial and commercial applications with its Brushless Motors, Electronic Speed Controllers, UBECs, and Carbon Fiber Propellers. Setting the industry standard since 2008, KDE Direct is proud to announce the newest product line including the KDE13218XF-105 motor and KDE-UBECUVC.

Offering unparalleled efficiency and torque, the new KDE13218XF-105 motor has the largest lift capacity in the Brushless Motor Series. Designed with state-of-the-art computer modeling, the motor integrates a centrifugal fan for efficient cooling, angular contact bearings, and machine wound copper wiring for consistent performance. Proudly designed and tested in the US by our team of engineers, KDE Direct continues to innovate and provide new solutions to growing industries.

The latest universal battery eliminator circuit, KDE-UBECUVC, is designed for high power applications supporting 14S LiHV power systems. The UBEC is engineered with overload protection, six power output ports, and a high-power output lead. The newest high voltage product is designed to provide clean adjustable voltage to power peripheral equipment tailored to your individual system needs.

About KDE Direct | KDE Direct entered the UAV industry improving the design and manufacturing of brushless motors, electronic speed controllers, and carbon fiber propellers. By supplying industrial grade components and developing cutting-edge technology, KDE Direct remains the leading choice for military, industrial, and commercial businesses.

