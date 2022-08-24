KDFC Presents Classical California Kids Discovery Day at The Tech Interactive in San Jose

–A Free Day of Classical Music for the Entire Family Set for September 18th–

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Classical KDFC Radio has announced Classical California Kids Discovery Day, an event that will introduce children to the joys of live classical music and the pleasures of making music themselves, set to take place at The Tech Interactive in San Jose on September 18th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. The day-long event will feature a wide variety of fun and engaging activities, and short, kid-friendly classical concerts all day.

A Free Day of Classical Music for the Entire Family Set for September 18th

"We are thrilled to be able to bring back this exciting event that will offer an up close and personal experience for families interested in experiencing the beauty and enjoyment of classical music," says Bill Lueth, president of KDFC. "The event," he adds "will feature performances from members of top Bay Area ensembles such as Philharmonia Baroque, the Oakland Symphony, Opera San Jose, the Peninsula Symphony, and the Friction Quartet. Student musicians from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, the Harker School, and the Vivace Youth Chorus will also perform."

Whether it is an instrument petting zoo courtesy of Music in Schools Today or composing music themes and having them played by professional musicians on the spot, there will be a variety of activities for families to enjoy. "Piano Fun with Yamaha" offers and introduction to keyboards for kids. And you'll meet beloved KDFC hosts including Dianne Nicolini, Robin Pressman, and Maggie Clennon Reberg at the "Be a DJ" table!

Earlier this year, the USC Radio Group, the number one classical music radio station network in the nation, announced the launch of Classical California, the umbrella brand under which KUSC Los Angeles and KDFC San Francisco will operate. The KDFC Kids Discovery Day is just one of many live events that the USC Radio Group plans to host in 2022 and into next year.

"Our vision behind Classical California is to deepen community engagement through events that allow us to nurture a love of classical music among more diverse communities and age groups. These live events help us share the beauty and companionship of classical music with people that might not otherwise tune in to our traditional channels and we anticipate strong interest and an excellent turnout," Lueth adds.

Online reservations are highly recommended and those interested can sign up at KDFC.com .

General admission will be free for all attendees - both online reservations and day of walk-ups. Admission is typically a $100 value for a family of four. Your free admission on Kids Discovery Day includes all The Interactive's exhibitions, including Solve for Earth and Body Worlds Decoded. (IMAX films excluded.)

Media Contact:

Kayla Perez

212.777.2220

[email protected]

SOURCE Classical California KDFC