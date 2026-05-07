KDG Redefines Enterprise Software Development with AI-Assisted and Agentic Delivery Model--Prototypes in Weeks, Production Systems in Months

Built to outperform both traditional SDLC and fragile vibe coding with AI-assisted delivery engineered for enterprise operations.

ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KDG, a nationally recognized professional services firm and global systems integrator, today announced the expansion of its AI-assisted and agentic development services—an enterprise-grade delivery model designed to dramatically accelerate software timelines without sacrificing architecture, security, or long-term operability.

At a time when organizations are caught between slow, expensive traditional development cycles and unreliable "vibe-coded" experiments, KDG has established a third path: AI-accelerated delivery with engineering discipline.

The result is measurable and immediate:

Enterprise-grade prototypes in weeks





Production-ready applications in months





Costs that undercut traditional SDLC without introducing long-term risk

A Direct Challenge to Traditional SDLC & AI IDE

For decades, enterprise software development has been defined by long timelines, bloated budgets, and rigid processes. At the same time, the rise of generative AI has created a wave of fast but fragile applications—systems that may work in isolation but fail under real-world conditions with no knowledge management, feature durability, or cross-organizational interoperability.

KDG's position is unambiguous: both approaches are insufficient.

Traditional SDLC prioritizes control at the expense of speed. Vibe coding prioritizes speed at the expense of security, guardrails, and governance required by the Enterprise business. KDG's model provides the best of both worlds.

The firm combines agentic and agent to agent (A2A) workflows with structured engineering and disciplined knowledge management, so that there is continuity not only in engineering, but with end users—embedding architecture, testing, infrastructure, and operational controls directly into the accelerated delivery lifecycle.

"The rate of change is at terminal velocity and there is both the temptation and the belief that AI can deliver anything you throw at it. It's simply not the case," said Kyle David, CEO of KDG. "We needed to develop agents and processes that would preserve the benefits of agentic development, while also ensuring that enterprise guardrails are respected, especially both knowledge and behavioral change management within an organization."

KDG's approach is built on a simple premise: enterprise data, workflows, AI memory and contexts cannot be limited to what just a few engineers can keep in their heads. In using AI-assisted and agentic development processes, KDG accelerates design, coding, testing, and documentation while maintaining strict oversight by those very engineers. The result is software that is not only fast to build—but viable to operate across a multitude of ecosystems including Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Zoho Catalyst, and many more.

A critical differentiator is KDG's investment in automated testing agents as the backbone of its development model:

"Our secret weapon is automated testing agents and tools," said Brandyn Lordi, Senior Developer at KDG. "Agentically, we build comprehensive unit, integration, and end-to-end tests from the start, dissolving the classic tension between sales, operations, risk management, security, and engineering. The tests are what empower the AI to iterate quickly and efficiently. If the tests pass, not only will the feature work, but the expectations of all stakeholders will be fulfilled, too. What used to take months is now happening in hours."

Supporting elements of KDG's model include:

Agentic development workflows with embedded validation





Architecture-first delivery for scalability and maintainability





Behavioral change management systems (BCMS) to ensure proper use, data governance, and security





Infrastructure-as-code and deployment discipline for repeatable environments





Disciplined knowledge management practices and hand over

"What we can do alone or together with an internal engineering team is not only produce great deliverables but also form and reinforce the habits and behaviors that allow organizations to thrive at AI speed," said Kyle David.

KDG's pricing reflects its focus on speed and practicality:

Enterprise-grade prototypes starting at $25,000





Production-ready applications starting at $50,000

This allows organizations to move forward without the cost and delay typically associated with enterprise development. Whether building net-new applications, modernizing legacy systems, or taking over in-progress workloads, each engagement is executed with infrastructure discipline, scalability, and production-readiness in mind.

About KDG

KDG is a professional services firm and global systems integrator, specializing in enterprise applications, system integration, and AI-assisted development. With more than 1,000 projects completed and 500+ clients served, KDG helps organizations build and scale reliable software systems with speed and discipline. To learn more about KDG visit: https://kyledavidgroup.com/

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SOURCE KDG