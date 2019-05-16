KDK Private Wealth Management launched by Kamden D. Kanaly

HOUSTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamden D. Kanaly, a Houston-based private wealth advisor, has launched a new registered investment advisory firm and multi-family office: KDK Private Wealth Management (KDK PWM).

"I am excited to build a well-capitalized and privately-held firm that can serve as the financial home and partner for client families who prefer to receive comprehensive, objective advice uniquely tailored to their specific circumstances in a family office environment," said Kanaly.

Kamden has dedicated his professional career to providing his clients with objective investment and financial advice. KDK PWM represents his commitment to carrying on the values that his family passed on to him: client-centric thinking, innovative advances, and a deep respect for personal service and transparency.

"My grandfather, Deane Kanaly, founded Kanaly Trust Company in 1975 to better serve his clients. He challenged the status quo in pursuit of what he felt was a better solution, and in many ways that is what KDK PWM represents for me and for our generation of clients."

"As a fiduciary, we work with clients collaboratively to gain a keen understanding of their financial affairs to develop a customized plan of execution," said Kanaly. "The ability to be creative and thoughtful in seeking best-in-class solutions, technology, providers and ideas for our clients is something I have always wanted and serves as the foundation of our new firm."

After intensive evaluation, KDK PWM has selected and partnered with leading third-party providers of information services and support technology, including: Addepar, Blue River Partners and e-Money to bring clients responsive, secure and efficient access to their information for the client and their team of trusted advisors.

About KDK Private Wealth Management

KDK PWM is a trusted partner to a community of families in Texas and across the nation, providing independent and highly-tailored wealth planning and investment advice in a multi-family office environment. With partners who are leaders in key capability areas, KDK PWM has a robust platform that leverages the latest practices and tools. For more information, visit KDK PWM's website: https://kdkpwm.com.

KDK Private Wealth Management, LLC (KDK PWM) is an SEC registered investment advisor located in Houston, Texas. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Information about KDK PWM, including our registration status, fees, and services is available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

