KDM Engineering Donates Proceeds from Annual Fundraising Raffle to Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its company philanthropy efforts, KDM Engineering, PLLC sponsors an annual PTO raffle for employees, with all ticket proceeds benefiting a local charity selected by employee votes. KDM raised over $1,400 in ticket sales this year, which was then matched by the company. With KDM's match, the engineering firm was proud to donate $3,000 to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

Over the course of a month, staff were able to purchase tickets for a chance to win up to three days of paid time off. Tickets cost $2 each and there is no limit to how many an individual can purchase.

"I really wanted to provide employees an opportunity to support a local charity around the holidays, and what better incentive to donate than the potential for additional PTO days," Tarren Yost, HR Manager, said. "Seeing how it has grown into a fun tradition that everyone looks forward to, with the number of tickets sold continuing to grow each year, has been a great experience."

In addition to this year's raffle, KDM also held food and clothing drives in response to employee feedback on wanting to do more than just a monetary donation. The Chicago office food drive items were donated to The Greater Chicago Food Depository, while the clothing items went to A Safe Haven in Chicago. Our Baltimore office food drive items were donated to the Maryland Food Bank.

"Giving back to the local community has been a cornerstone of KDM since inception," Kimberly Moore, KDM President and Founder, said. "I'm very proud of how much my team takes this to heart and continues to find new opportunities to give back."

About KDM Engineering, PLLC

KDM Engineering, PLLC is a WBE/MBE engineering firm, focusing on power distribution design, gas distribution and telecommunications design. Headquartered in Chicago with branch offices on the east coast, KDM specializes in full-service engineering consulting and design, project management, utility coordination, drafting, and permitting. KDM has been named one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies To Work For four years in a row, received ComEd's Diverse Business Partner Award for Overall Performance for Professional Services in 2018, made Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 Entrepreneur360 list, was one of Women Presidents' Organization's 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies in 2019, and received the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Woman-Owned Business Achievement Award in 2019.

