KDM Engineering gets top honors, receives multiple awards in 2020, including Inc. 5000 ranking

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KDM Engineering is honored to be the recipient of several awards this year. The company was named the 2019 Supplier of the Year Class 3 by the Minority Business Enterprise Input committee of the Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc.; named one of America's Best Startup Employers 2020 by Forbes; ranked 1,851 in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America; and, for the fifth year in a row, named one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

As COVID-19 began its rapid spread, awards celebrations were cut short as KDM and other organizations focused on employees' safety and well-being, transitioning the workforce to adjust to the current situation.

"Throughout this uncertain time, focusing on the positive and celebrating milestones, no matter how big or small, has become more important than ever," said Kimberly Moore, KDM President and Founder. "Although some of KDM's awards were overshadowed, our team deserves to be recognized for the hard work they put in to make this company what it is."

KDM is a company on the move, with astounding revenue and staff growth year after year. Despite the pandemic, the company grew to more than 100 employees by mid-2020 and continues to create new jobs with no intention of slowing down. Known for its uniquely diverse team, laidback company culture and robust employee perks and benefits, KDM remains committed to providing the highest quality experiences for both its team and customers.

"We wouldn't be where we are today without our incredible team, and we do our best to foster a culture where employees know every day how much we value them and their work," said Moore. "While things might look a little different during COVID, we are proud to continue making an impact in the engineering space, and I think our commitment to excellence is more than evident in the recognition we continue to receive."

KDM Engineering, PLLC is a WBE/MBE engineering firm, focusing on power distribution design, gas distribution and telecommunications design. Headquartered in Chicago with branch offices on the east coast, KDM specializes in full-service engineering consulting and design, project management, utility coordination, drafting, and permitting. An Engineer of Choice (EOC) for several large utilities, KDM is committed to re-engineering the future, together. Learn more at kdmengineering.com.

