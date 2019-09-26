KDM Engineering honored as one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For at annual awards gala

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, KDM Engineering is honored to be named one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For by The Best and Brightest Programs. Representatives of KDM attended the annual awards gala at the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel, where they proudly accepted the award on behalf of the company.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For program recognizes companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees. Using anonymous employee feedback, organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more. KDM is proud to be among such an exceptional group.

"We wouldn't be where we are today without our incredible team, and we do our best to foster a culture where employees know every day how much we value them and their work," said Kimberly Moore, KDM President and Founder. "We may be a smaller company, but we strive to provide benefits and perks that can compete with larger organizations."

KDM prides itself on its diversity, with 32 percent women employees and more than 14 languages spoken among its staff. The company offers a generous benefits package and several employee perks, including flexible start times, quarterly staff outings, summer hours, ability to earn PTO for community service, and a fun, collaborative environment.

"When I set out to start my own company, I knew I wanted to offer my employees those same things I wanted as an employee, and so far, that has paid off," Moore said. "I'm very proud of the culture we've created here at KDM."

KDM Engineering, PLLC is a WBE/MBE engineering firm, focusing on power delivery, gas distribution and telecommunications design in the Chicagoland area. KDM is headquartered in Chicago with branch offices on the east coast, with services ranging from: Engineering consulting, program & project management, engineering design, distribution engineering, utility coordination, drafting, and permitting. KDM has been named one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies To Work For four years in a row, received ComEd's Diverse Business Partner Award for Overall Performance for Professional Services in 2018, made Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 Entrepreneur360 list, and was one of Women Presidents' Organization's 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies in 2019.

