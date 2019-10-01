KDM Engineering honored by U.S. Chamber of Commerce as a Woman-Owned Business Achievement Award Finalist

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced KDM Engineering as one of the finalists for its annual Dream Big Awards. Presented by MetLife, the awards celebrate the achievements of small businesses and honor their contributions to America's economic growth.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. Their grit, determination and generosity give real meaning to the term free enterprise. When small businesses thrive, our communities prosper, and that's good for everyone," said Tom Sullivan, U.S. Chamber Vice President of Small Business Policy. "The U.S. Chamber is proud to honor small businesses who inspire themselves and others to dream big through their actions, contributions and leadership."

The Dream Big Awards program includes Business Achievement Awards to recognize excellence in six categories and reflect the leading businesses in each of the following areas: Emerging, green/sustainable, minority-owned, veteran-owned, woman-owned and young entrepreneur businesses.

The Woman-Owned Business Achievement Award recognizes the success of a woman-owned small business, as well as the company's contributions to America's economic growth. KDM Engineering distinguished itself from the competition through its exceptional business practices and community involvement.

"It is always gratifying to receive recognition for the hard work, determination and perseverance required to not only start my business, but grow it into the successful, thriving company it is today," said Kimberly Moore, KDM Engineering President and Founder. "Thank you to the U.S. Chamber for recognizing those efforts."

Award winners will be announced at the Dream Big Awards Gala on Wednesday, October 16 in Washington, D.C. as part of the 2019 CO— Summit taking place at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

About KDM Engineering, PLLC

KDM Engineering, PLLC is a WBE/MBE engineering firm, focusing on power delivery, gas distribution and telecommunications design. KDM is headquartered in Chicago with branch offices on the east coast, with services ranging from: Engineering consulting, program & project management, engineering design, distribution engineering, utility coordination, drafting, and permitting. KDM has been named one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies To Work For four years in a row, received ComEd's Diverse Business Partner Award for Overall Performance for Professional Services in 2018, made Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 Entrepreneur360 list, and was one of Women Presidents' Organization's 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies in 2019.

SOURCE KDM Engineering

