KDM Engineering honored by U.S. Chamber of Commerce as Woman-Owned Business Achievement Award Winner

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce awarded KDM Engineering from Chicago, IL with the 2019 Woman-Owned Business Achievement Award during its annual Dream Big Awards celebration, presented by MetLife. The awards ceremony celebrates the achievements of small businesses and honors their contributions to America's economic growth.

"To be chosen as the recipient of this prestigious award among the largest, most qualified group of applicants in the program's history is truly an honor," said Kimberly Moore, KDM President and Founder. "I'm so proud of what we've accomplished and look forward to what's ahead."

The Woman-Owned Business Achievement Award recognizes a woman-owned, small business that has attained outstanding business achievement and exemplifies the significant contributions made by women-owned businesses in the country.

Award winners were selected by a panel of judges from 19 finalists in consideration for each of the six Business Achievement Awards and the one Dream Big Small Business of the Year Award. All finalists were also eligible for the Community Excellence Award, which was decided through online public voting.

"The Dream Big Awards celebrate the very best in American small business – the innovators, risk takers, dreamers, and doers who contribute to our country's growth and prosperity," said Tom Sullivan, U.S. Chamber Vice President of Small Business Policy. "The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor small businesses across the country who embody the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. Thank you for all you do."

Award winners were announced at the Dream Big Awards Celebration on Wednesday, October 16 in Washington, D.C. as part of the 2019 CO—Summit for Small and Growing Businesses.

About KDM Engineering, PLLC

KDM Engineering, PLLC is a WBE/MBE engineering firm, focusing on power distribution design, gas distribution and telecommunications design. Headquartered in Chicago with branch offices on the east coast, KDM specializes in full-service engineering consulting and design, project management, utility coordination, drafting, and permitting. KDM has been named one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies To Work For four years in a row, received ComEd's Diverse Business Partner Award for Overall Performance for Professional Services in 2018, made Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 Entrepreneur360 list, was one of Women Presidents' Organization's 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies in 2019, and received the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Woman-Owned Business Achievement Award in 2019.

