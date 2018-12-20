KDM Engineering Named One Of The "Best Entrepreneurial Companies In America" By Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 Entrepreneur360 List

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KDM ENGINEERING was recently recognized as one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur magazine's Entrepreneur360™ List, a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. Based on this study forged by Entrepreneur, KDM is recognized as a well-rounded company that has mastered a balance of impact, innovation, growth leadership and value.

"We are honored to be considered among the top 360 small businesses in the country! The recognition of our company-building efforts provide further motivation, as well as confirmation that we are on the right path," says Kimberly Moore, KDM President. "We are excited about continuing to build upon the foundation of hard work, values, and culture that we've created within our offices."

"Our annual evaluation of vetted data offers a 360-degree analysis of top privately-held companies across a multitude of industries," explains Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine. "They are deemed successful not only by revenue numbers, but by how well-rounded they are. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, and increased their brand awareness."

Honorees were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently-owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship—innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business valuation.

To learn more about KDM Engineering, visit www.kdmengineering.com.

For additional details on the E360 List and the companies recognized, visit: entrepreneur.com/360

ABOUT KDM ENGINEERING

KDM Engineering is a nationally certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE) and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) engineering consulting firm located in Downtown Chicago. They were founded in 2012, upon a simple and achievable mission: to deliver outstanding support to clients and provide excellent customer service. KDM sets themselves apart with their consistent commitment, experience, and dedication to clients.

ABOUT ENTREPRENEUR MEDIA INC.

For 41 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community by providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, GreenEntrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide.

SOURCE KDM Engineering

Related Links

http://www.kdmengineering.com

