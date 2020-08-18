KDM Engineering receives $10,000 WeWork Grant; donates funds to support more diversity in engineering

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KDM Engineering is the proud recipient of a 2020 WeWork Black-owned business grant. A fierce supporter of women and minorities in STEM, KDM's President and Founder Kimberly Moore will use the $10,000 grant to further support efforts to bring more diversity in the engineering industry. KDM plans to donate the funds to Calculated Genius, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to introducing underrepresented youth to STEM.

"I was pleasantly surprised to learn we were a grant recipient, knowing the funds would be used to support something I am so passionate about; something that we all take great pride in at KDM," said Kimberly Moore, KDM Engineering President and Founder. "Being a woman and minority business enterprise in the engineering industry, where women and minorities only make up about 25 percent of the workforce, I feel that I have a responsibility to try and change that statistic."

WeWork awarded a total of $2 million in funding to Black small business owners who operate out of WeWork locations around the country. They partnered with Ureeka, a community built to help small businesses grow, to administer the grant program. KDM currently utilizes a WeWork office for additional space, making the company eligible for the grant.

"At KDM, we have always been committed to encouraging more diversity in both the engineering and business worlds because we've experienced firsthand the success that comes when you bring people of different backgrounds, experiences, cultures, and thought processes together to solve problems," Moore said. "Thanks to WeWork, we will be able to proudly continue those efforts."

KDM Engineering, PLLC is a WBE/MBE engineering firm, focusing on power distribution design, gas distribution and telecommunications design. Headquartered in Chicago with multiple branch offices on the east coast, KDM specializes in full-service engineering consulting and design, project management, utility coordination, drafting, and permitting. An Engineer of Choice (EOC) for several large utilities, KDM is committed to re-engineering the future, together. Learn more at kdmengineering.com.

