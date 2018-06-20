KDM Engineering wins ComEd's Diverse Business Partner Award for Overall Performance for Professional Services

President and founder of KDM, Kimberly Moore, shares, "Thank you ComEd for allowing small, diverse firms like KDM an opportunity to not only compete but thrive!"

Shortly after the ceremony, an Exelon leader reached out with further recognition, sharing, "Together, we all succeed as an inclusive and diverse team. I want to personally thank you for the work that KDM does — with safety, productivity, innovation and accountability."

KDM is honored to have been considered for this award, and to be given the opportunity as a small business to stand out among the competition and develop.

The organization will continue to alter the face of the male-dominated engineering industry, inspiring young women in STEM fields. As KDM perseveres within the industry and acquires new clients, their dedication and principles will motivate a positive transformation in the nature of energy.

KDM Engineering, LLC is a WBE/MBE engineering consulting firm, specializing in primary distribution design in the Chicagoland area. Since opening its doors in 2012, KDM has established offices in both Chicago and Baltimore, with services ranging from: engineering consulting, program & project management, engineering design, distribution engineering, utility coordination, drafting, and permitting. KDM has been selected for the Best and Brightest Companies To Work For in Chicago three years in a row, and nominated for ComEd's Rising Star Award.

