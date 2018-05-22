ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KdT Ventures, an early stage venture capital fund investing at the intersection of frontier computational science and the life sciences (chemicals, agriculture, and medicine), is excited to announce the successful close of its inaugural fund. The fund's limited partner group is comprised of institutional investment firms as well as technology and life science industry leaders. KdT Ventures focuses predominantly on pre-Seed and Seed deals across the country with the intent and ability to follow-on through Series A and beyond.

KdT Ventures was conceived and formed by Cain McClary MD, the managing partner, after a successful early career as a physician, start-up operator, and angel investor. As the fund moves forward McClary says, "We are not afraid of the future here at KdT, we embrace it and look forward to supporting our portfolio companies that will create it." Current companies in the KdT portfolio include PathAI, Solugen, Checkerspot, Azitra, Patch'd, Hi Fidelity Genetics, and Elemental Machines.

"Thanks to massive advances in computation and the life sciences, the physical layer of the world is in play. What we once believed as Science Fiction is now becoming a reality. We are thrilled to be in a position to harness the power of such advancements for our LPs and society at large," says McClary. The KdT team alongside its extraordinary LPs, deep advisory network, and portfolio companies look forward to putting the newly raised capital to work impacting the world in a positive way through supporting the advancement of science and technology. For more information, please visit www.kdtvc.com.

Related Images

image1.png

cain-mcclary-md.jpg

Cain McClary, MD

Managing Partner and Founder of KdT Ventures

Related Links

KdT Ventures

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kdt-ventures-closes-oversubscribed-inaugural-fund-300652455.html

SOURCE KdT Ventures

Related Links

http://www.kdtvc.com

