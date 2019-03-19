KDW Awarded Contracts for $110.5-Million Building Campaign at Stephen F. Austin State University

NACOGDOCHES, Texas, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Having approved one of the largest building initiatives in the history of Stephen F. Austin State University, the school's Board of Regents has named KDW to manage construction and renovation of student residential and dining facilities, the expansion of the College of Fine Arts, the delivery of a new welcome and student support center and the addition of a new basketball practice facility.

Highlights of the $110.5-million initiative include:

Construction of a 400-bed first-year student residence hall on the east side of the Lumberjack Landing residence hall

The renovation or replacement of the current East College Dining Hall to meet student demand for contemporary foodservice options

Expansion of the school's Griffith Fine Arts Building to include a new 350-seat main theatre and an intimate black box theatre. The new facility also will house the School of Art's filmmaking program and a new program in musical theatre

The addition of a Welcome Center/Student Services Building where prospective and current students can secure information on admissions and academics, billing and payments, financial aid, campus life and housing

The delivery of a new basketball practice facility, part of the William R. Johnson Coliseum

The timing of these projects will be determined at a later date.

"It's far and away our most significant construction and expansion project for the University," notes John Kingham, principal of KDW.

The Houston-based Design/Build firm with offices in Nacogdoches recently completed the Ed and Gwen Cole STEM Building, the company's 67th project on the SFA campus. The $46.4-million facility opened in August 2018 for the study of physics, engineering, astronomy, computer science, information technology and other STEM fields.

Kirksey Architecture was selected to design the welcome and student support center, fine arts facilities and student residential and dining facilities. Kirksey Architecture also designed SFA's Cole STEM Building and Lumberjack Landing. Populous Architecture will design the basketball practice facility.

SOURCE KDW