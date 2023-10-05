KDx Diagnostics Inc. announces issuance of patents covering URO17® NON-INVASIVE Urine Test for Bladder Cancer in the United States and Europe

News provided by

KDx Diagnostics Inc.

05 Oct, 2023, 17:40 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KDx Diagnostics Inc., a leading innovator in non-invasive bladder cancer tests, is pleased to announce the issuance of important patents in the US, EU, and South Korea relating to their joint work in developing new tests to aid in the treatment of bladder cancer.

The issued patents cover technologies for analyzing Keratin 17 in urine to detect the presence or absence of bladder cancer. The patents reward the innovations of the joint team of scientists and researchers who developed the technology.

"These new patents complement our ongoing commercial efforts to provide non-invasive technologies for bladder cancer detection and demonstrate we've made groundbreaking advances," said Nam W. Kim, PhD, CEO and CTO at KDx, and coinventor of the patents. "We are focused on delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the needs of our customers and drive industry growth."

"As predicted by our research, Keratin 17 is an important marker for the detection of bladder cancer in patients," said Kenneth R. Shroyer, MD, PhD, The Marvin Kuschner Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, Renaissance School of Medicine, Stony Brook Cancer Center, and coinventor of the patents. "We believe that the application of Keratin 17 in clinics will provide significant benefits to patients by providing a more accurate assessment of bladder cancer patients."

About KDx Diagnostics Inc.
Founded in 2017, KDx is developing non-invasive cancer tests to improve early detection and therapy decisions in cancer. The URO17® bladder cancer test developed by KDx may prove to be the most sensitive and specific for bladder cancer developed to date. KDx plans to develop tests based on the same biomarker for other platforms and sample types and expand its product line into other cancer diagnostic tests. URO17® is a research use only product and is currently available as Laboratory Developed Test in the U.S.

Contact:
Public Relations
KDx Diagnostics Inc.
408-628-7715
[email protected]

URO17 is a registered trademark of KDx.

SOURCE KDx Diagnostics Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.