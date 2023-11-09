KDx Diagnostics Inc. announces new distribution partnerships in Europe for the URO17® NON-INVASIVE Urine Test for Bladder Cancer

News provided by

KDx Diagnostics Inc.

09 Nov, 2023, 23:57 ET

LOS GATOS, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KDx Diagnostics, a pioneering medical device company known for its innovative noninvasive urine test for bladder cancer, the URO17Ò test, is thrilled to announce strategic partnerships with leading distributors in Europe. These partnerships mark a significant milestone for KDx as we continue our mission to make early and accurate bladder cancer detection accessible worldwide.

Our newly established distribution partners in Europe include:

LabForce AG, Covering Switzerland
"LabForce is honored to represent KDx Diagnostics in Switzerland as this offers so much benefit for patients who might suffer of bladder cancer", said Mr. Rolf Krusi, Director.  LabForce is a Swiss company specialized in the distribution of reagents and laboratory equipment for life science research and clinical diagnostics.

MCT Lifesciences, Expanding our reach in United Kingdom
"MCT is pleased to announce a partnership with KDx Diagnostics, becoming their distributor for the UK market. This partnership will bring KDx Diagnostics' innovative and high-quality diagnostic solutions to healthcare professionals and patients across the UK", said Dr. Murat Celebi, CEO at MCT Lifesciences. MCT is a UK-based company that supplies medical devices and disposables to the NHS hospitals and clinics in the UK.

"We are delighted to partner with LabForce, and MCT Lifesciences. Their expertise and commitment align perfectly with our vision to improve bladder cancer diagnosis and, by extension, patient outcomes," said Sholeh Jahanfard, President and COO at KDx Inc. "These partnerships will provide healthcare professionals with easier access to the URO17Ò CE-IVD test, ultimately benefiting patients by enabling earlier detection and timely intervention for bladder cancer in Europe and outside the USA".

About KDx Diagnostics Inc.
Founded in 2017, KDx is developing non-invasive cancer tests to improve early detection and therapy decisions in cancer. The URO17® bladder cancer test developed by KDx may prove to be the most sensitive and specific for bladder cancer developed to date. KDx plans to develop tests based on the same biomarker for other platforms and sample types and expand its product line into other cancer diagnostic tests. URO17® is CE-IVD product outside the U.S., and a research use only product that is currently available as Laboratory Developed Test in the U.S.

Contact:
KDx Diagnostics Inc.
408-628-7715
[email protected]

LABFORCE AG
TEL.: +41 61 795 96 20
[email protected]

MCT Lifesciences
Tel: +44 7821 701014
[email protected]

URO17 is a registered trademark of KDx.

SOURCE KDx Diagnostics Inc.

Also from this source

KDx Diagnostics Inc. announces issuance of patents covering URO17® NON-INVASIVE Urine Test for Bladder Cancer in the United States and Europe

KDx Diagnostics Inc. announces issuance of patents covering URO17® NON-INVASIVE Urine Test for Bladder Cancer in the United States and Europe

KDx Diagnostics Inc., a leading innovator in non-invasive bladder cancer tests, is pleased to announce the issuance of important patents in the US,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.