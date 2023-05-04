KE Andrews Expands its Footprint: Atlanta Office Grand Opening Marks New Milestone for State and Local Tax Consulting Firm

ATLANTA, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KE Andrews, one of the oldest privately-owned state and local tax organizations in the United States, is proud to announce its expansion into Atlanta, Georgia. The growth reflects KE Andrews' unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional expertise and service to its clients and the communities that it serves.

With the expansion into the Southeastern United States, KE Andrews aims to build upon existing relationships, and create monumental new opportunities to connect with local subject matter experts in the region.

"We firmly believe that our expanded presence in Atlanta will bring added value to our clients and help us cultivate lasting relationships within the community," stated Mark Andrews, CEO of KE Andrews. "Our on-the-ground experience, coupled with our commitment to delivering exceptional service, positions us to provide unparalleled expertise and support to our clients."

Heading this new venture will be Igor Kozlovski, the new Director of Commercial Real Estate in Atlanta. With his extensive experience and well-established network in the local assessment and valuation community, Kozlovski will be an invaluable asset in reinforcing KE Andrews' presence in the market and facilitating the expansion of its services and practice in the surrounding region.

KE Andrews' expansion into Atlanta, Georgia is an exciting new chapter in the company's long history of delivering top-tier tax consulting services and is poised to make a positive impact in the local community. With Igor Kozlovski at the helm, and with the support of our credits and incentives site selector, Marty Reid, KE Andrews is further solidifying the company's reputation as a trusted partner and advocate in the field of state and local tax consulting.

About KE Andrews: KE Andrews is a national professional service firm with a multi-generational culture of passionate employees, dedicated to property tax expertise, service, and establishing long-term relationships. Services include Property Tax Consulting, Sales Tax, Severance Tax, Tax Credits, Abatements & Incentives, Pollution Control, Valuation, and various SaaS products; enabling the company to serve as a trusted expert and business partner to its clients in all areas. For more information, please visit www.keatax.com.

