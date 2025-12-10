Kealu Unveils Kernel-Native Tech That Slashes Cloud Costs by Up to 90%--No Code Changes Required

Novel kernel-native acceleration system brings application intelligence into the OS kernel, dramatically reducing costs and latency for real-time workloads in streaming, finance, AI, and beyond.

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where real-time data demands are exploding -- from live sports streaming to federated AI and high-frequency trading -- Kealu today announces the launch of its patent-pending kernel-native acceleration system. The technology processes data directly inside the operating system kernel, delivering high-performance, low-latency execution while cutting cloud infrastructure costs by up to 90%, all without requiring changes to existing workflows, pipelines, or applications.

The Hidden Waste in Real-Time Systems

For decades, real-time architectures have been jury-rigged on systems never built for global scale. Every data packet crossing the kernel boundary triggers costly context switches, memory copies, and CPU overhead. The result? Bigger clusters, higher bills, and latency that refuses to budge. Imagine powering a major sporting event livestream: Traditional setups might demand dozens of servers just to avoid crashes during peak surges. Kealu will flip the script—handling it all on a single kernel-native instance.

"Latency is a symptom; the underlying issue is waste—unnecessary CPU work, memory movement, and inflated cloud costs," said Dr. Stefan Birrer, Co-Founder and Chief Architect at Kealu. "The industry has paid the 'user-space tax' for too long—servers churning on context switches instead of real work, fleets overbuilt to chase demand, and energy burned. Kealu embeds intelligence in the kernel, cutting that waste at the root."

Breaking Free from Structural Limits

Legacy systems struggle under sudden demand spikes with two core flaws:

Scaling Lag: Traffic surges overwhelm servers, causing delays, exhaustion, and degraded user experiences during make-or-break moments.

Over-Provisioning: To compensate, teams provision significant overcapacity—wasting resources, inflating costs, and boosting carbon footprints amid growing scrutiny on tech's energy hunger.

Kealu sidesteps these entirely using eBPF, XDP, and proprietary logic to process packets at the network interface. No transitions. No redundancies. Just pure efficiency that user-space can't touch.

Kealu's Features Include:

Up to 90% Cost Reduction

Kernel-level replication shrinks fleets, cuts cloud spend, and reduces energy use.

Near-Zero Latency

Packets move through the kernel for lightning-fast responsiveness and throughput.

Thundering Herd Immunity

Predictive caching and coalescing handle millions of requests on a single instance—no overload.

High-Density SRT & Distribution

Accelerates SRT ingest and CMAF/DASH/HLS output, replacing clusters with a single node.

Seamless Integration

Real-time workflows speed up automatically—no encoder tweaks, no ops headaches.

Kealu's platform unlocks what was once impossible: "Moving smarts to the kernel isn't an upgrade—it's a reset," Birrer added. "Costs drop, latency shrinks, and scaling gets dramatically simpler." Tailored for federated AI, broadcast streaming, financial data feeds, CDNs, edge networks, and enterprise real-time apps, Kealu frees budgets for innovation. Developers escape scaling traps. Platforms achieve global reach without global expenses.

"The question isn't 'Will it scale?' anymore," Birrer said. "Now it's 'What can we achieve when scale is no longer holding us back?'"

Organizations ready to ditch waste and embrace efficiency can request demos, integration support, or workload audits at kealu.com/contact. Adoption is plug-and-play—fast, seamless, and zero-lift.

Kealu is a deep tech company offering a patent-pending, kernel-native infrastructure "engine" that fundamentally rebuilds data delivery. Its software bypasses standard operating system bottlenecks to connect network cards directly to applications. This technology is critical for high-performance sectors like real-time AI, media streaming, and defense. The main advantage is economic: Kealu slashes cloud infrastructure costs by up to 90% and reduces latency. Unlike standard traffic optimizers, its "Engine Behind Instant" provides a fundamental physics upgrade to the server, allowing enterprises to scale massive data workloads without "bill shock." It turns commodity hardware into high-performance infrastructure.

