Keap Acquires The Factory, Launches Implementation Services

Company expands services to further assist entrepreneurs with strategic implementation of marketing and sales automation

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap , the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, today announced that it has acquired The Factory . A former Keap partner, The Factory assists small business owners with building powerful marketing strategies and implementing sales and marketing automation. With the acquisition, Tyler Garns , founder of The Factory and long-time Keap partner, will join Keap as group product manager over services.

"As Keap continues to live up to its mission of empowering small business owners to grow their businesses through the power of sales and marketing automation, we are thrilled to announce our acquisition of The Factory, which will give Keap customers additional tools to drive their success," said Clate Mask, co-founder and CEO of Keap. "These new services will assist small business owners and entrepreneurs with the campaigns they want to run, but don't have the time to build and implement—making Keap's automation an even better fit for any small business owner today."

The Factory allows small business owners to submit new campaign requests in minutes. Once received, the Factory's team creates and implements the new campaign in approximately 2-3 business days. The Factory's service line-up helps small business owners with lead capture campaigns, conversion campaigns, webinar campaigns, offer campaigns, building landing pages and rebuilding old campaigns.

"The Factory has assisted more than 1,800 entrepreneurs in creating over 8,000 campaigns to move their businesses forward, and we couldn't be more excited to make campaigns simplified for all of Keap's small business owners today," said Tyler Garns, founder of The Factory. "I built The Factory to make it quicker, easier, and more affordable for customers to get the services they need and with the Keap acquisition, more customers will be able to have more frequent and successful campaigns in a fraction of the time."

The Factory will be incorporated into Keap's existing service offerings and a new coaching plus service offering will be available for new small business owners looking for a one-stop shop for an easy and successful Keap implementation.

For more information visit https://keap.com/services

About Keap

For more than 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market with its Keap family of products, services to help small business owners market their businesses effectively, and expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

