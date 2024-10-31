Keap Announces Jenna Kutcher as Fireside Chat Feature at Let's Grow Summit

Empowering Entrepreneurship: Jenna Kutcher Joins a Stellar Lineup at Keap's Let's Grow Summit

PHOENIX, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap, a leader in small business CRM and automation software , is excited to announce Jenna Kutcher as a special guest for a fireside chat at the upcoming Let's Grow Summit. Scheduled for November 21-22, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona, the summit promises to be a pivotal gathering for entrepreneurs and small business owners seeking to expand their capabilities and reach.

Jenna Kutcher

Jenna Kutcher, a renowned entrepreneur and expert in digital marketing, will join Keap CEO, Clate Mask, for an engaging fireside chat. Kutcher, celebrated for her strategic acumen in personal branding and social media influence, will share insights on leveraging digital platforms to build compelling business narratives.

Clate Mask, CEO of Keap, said: "We are honored to have Jenna Kutcher join us at the Let's Grow Summit. Her expertise in digital marketing and personal branding is invaluable. Jenna's addition complements our lineup of speakers, including 'Shark Tank' stars Robert Herjavec and Sabri Suby, who will also provide unique perspectives on entrepreneurship."

The fireside chat with Jenna Kutcher is designed to offer summit attendees a mix of inspiring personal stories and practical business strategies. Her transformation from a wedding photographer to a leading digital marketing influencer encapsulates the spirit of entrepreneurial innovation and resilience that Keap embodies.

Event Highlights:

Dynamic Discussions: Engage with Jenna as she delves into effective digital marketing and branding strategies.

Additionally, the summit will feature a unique 'Shark Tank' style pitch event where entrepreneurs can present their business models to a panel of experts, including Robert Herjavec and Sabri Suby, potentially gaining not only invaluable advice but also investor interest.

For more information about the Let's Grow Summit and to purchase tickets, please visit https://keap.com/lets-grow-summit.

About Keap

For over two decades, Keap has been at the forefront of the sales and marketing automation field, helping hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs streamline operations, enhance customer relations, and boost growth. With a mission to simplify success for small business owners, Keap continues to lead with innovation and unwavering support for the entrepreneurial spirit.

Media Contact:

Sarah Evans

Zen Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Keap