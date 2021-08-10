Keap Announces New SMS Capabilities that Will Save Entrepreneurs Time, Reduce Chaos and Simplify Customer Interactions by Automating Communication

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap , the leader in sales and marketing automation software for entrepreneurs, today announced new text marketing capabilities designed to save business time, reduce chaos and simplify customer interactions by automating communication. The latest capabilities include automated text messaging and a broadcast texting feature with built-in compliance.

Being able to effectively communicate with current and potential customers is key to overall business success; effective communication increases conversion, lowers churn and builds long-term relationships. While email is a proven and effective way to communicate with customers, email open rates have fallen and text messaging has become an increasingly vital communication tool. Research shows that text messaging has an open rate of 94% compared to email at 21%. In fact, 90% of all text messages are read within three minutes compared to 48 hours for email. Keap's automated text messaging solution brings all text capabilities into one easy-to-use platform and gives small businesses a powerful tool to improve customer communication.

"Text messaging is a powerful sales and marketing tool and we love seeing the great response from our customers," said Rajesh Bhatia, CTO at Keap. "Our goal is to make text marketing as easy as possible, and built-in compliance was a key factor. With this new functionality we are confident that our customers will see improved communication and lead conversion."

Keap's automated text messaging capabilities include the ability to send one-to-one text messages to leads and clients automatically triggered by actions such as filling out a lead form, scheduling an appointment or making a purchase. The text message broadcast feature allows users to communicate with select specific lists or create segmented lists by tag. Text message broadcast has built-in compliance inline with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). Opt-in messages are customizable and users can track opt-in status on the contact record.

For more information on Keap's automated text messaging platform, visit here .

About Keap

For 20 years, Keap has helped empower and liberate small businesses so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market with its Lite, Pro and Max editions along with expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million small businesses worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures. For more information, visit keap.com.

SOURCE Keap