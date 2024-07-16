Keap Announces Robert Herjavec from 'Shark Tank' as Keynote Speaker for Let's Grow Summit 2024

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap , the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, today announced that its annual Let's Grow Summit will feature Robert Herjavec, acclaimed entrepreneur and star of ABC's "Shark Tank," as the headline speaker. This year's summit will be held from November 20-22 at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown.

Robert Herjavec will deliver a keynote titled, "The Will to Win: Leading, Competing and Succeeding." Drawing on compelling anecdotes from his own experiences and interactions with notable figures such as Oprah, Georges St-Pierre, and Celine Dion, Herjavec will discuss the importance of rejecting mediocrity in pursuit of excellence in various fields of work. His insights are designed to inspire attendees to strive for greater success and happiness in their personal and professional lives.

"Robert's message about the drive for excellence is a perfect fit for our mission to help small business owners excel and grow," said Clate Mask, CEO and Co-founder of Keap. "His keynote will undoubtedly energize and empower our attendees, providing them with the motivation and strategies needed to transform their businesses."

Formerly known as the Keap ikon conference, the Let's Grow Summit is designed to train and inspire small business owners to take control of their growth and lead the way in their industries as well as train them to better use Keap's automation to grow their businesses.

Attendees will benefit from networking opportunities, learning from top industry leaders, and gaining a deeper understanding of how Keap's integrated CRM and marketing solutions can transform their businesses.

Event Details

Dates: November 20-22, 2024

Venue: Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, Phoenix, AZ

Registration: Open now with early bird rates available.

For more information visit the Let's Grow Summit registration page keap.com/letsgrowsummit .

About Keap

For more than 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market with its Keap family of products, services to help small business owners market their businesses effectively, and expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

