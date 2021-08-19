Keap Captures Coveted Spot on Constellation ShortList™ for B2B Marketing Automation For Small and Midsize Business

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap , the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for B2B Marketing Automation for Small and Midsize Business for the second consecutive year. One of only five companies included on this year's B2B Marketing Automation for Small and Midsize Business list, Keap was chosen in part because of its "simple, intuitive user interface, CRM integration, and seamless integration of cross-channel communication tools."

Keap simplifies growth for entrepreneurs by combining CRM, Sales and Marketing Automation, and E-Commerce in one cost-effective platform. The company has helped more than 200,000 business owners crush the chaos that often impedes growth through better lead capture and conversion, enhanced communication and faster payments. Last year, Keap customers added 400 million new contacts, sent 23.8 billion emails and processed $2.5 billion in payments.

"SMBs face the same challenges as enterprises, often with fewer resources, and we are constantly inspired by their resilience - it's what drives our innovation," said Clate Mask, Co-founder and CEO. "Our inclusion once again in the Constellation ShortList™ for B2B Marketing Automation for Small and Midsize Business is a testament to the continued value of our solutions and their ability to liberate and empower our forward-looking, entrepreneurial customers to strengthen their families, communities and economies."

Keap continues to invest in its solutions to help entrepreneurial SMBs future-proof their businesses through new enhancements in lead capture, e-commerce, communication, automation, integrations and more ways to measure their results with visible metrics and analytics. In just the last month, Keap announced an integration with eSignature provider HelloSign and new SMS capabilities including text marketing capabilities with built-in compliance. These features are key to helping small businesses grow sales and save time.

"The ShortList™ is the first place business and technology leaders go for vendor selection, based on the collective view of Constellation's clients, partners, and analysts who are on the front lines of understanding the technology landscape," noted R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Our analysts know that vendor selection is more of an art than a science and that the listed vendors all play a special role by industry, geography, and size of company. We know these are tough decisions and we hope this helps buyers get a head start. For those who want a detailed analysis, we are there to help with short advisory calls."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

About Keap

For 20 years, Keap has helped empower and liberate small entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market with its Keap Lite, Keap Pro and Keap Max products along with expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

