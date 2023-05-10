Keap Earns TrustRadius Top Rated CRM Software Recognition for 2023

Customer Reviews Select Company for Achievement Across 10 Categories

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap , the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, today announced it has been recognized by TrustRadius as a Top Rated CRM Software for 2023. This recognition is based on the unbiased feedback and reviews of verified TrustRadius users, who have praised Keap for its ease of use, affordability and powerful features.

TrustRadius is a trusted review site that provides software buyers with unbiased information and insights from verified users. Their Top Rated Awards are given to companies that have received the highest average ratings and number of reviews in a specific category.

"This award is a wonderful testament to the dedication of our team and the value we provide to our customers," said Clate Mask , co-founder and CEO of Keap. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a powerful, user-friendly platform that helps small businesses grow and succeed."

Keap's CRM platform provides small businesses with the tools they need to manage their customer relationships and automate their marketing efforts. With features such as lead scoring, email marketing automation, and e-commerce integration, Keap makes it easy for small businesses to nurture leads and convert them into loyal customers.

"Keap has won Top Rated Awards across 10 categories, including Sales and Marketing Automation, Sales Pipeline, and SMS Marketing," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "These awards are based directly on customer feedback and help software buyers make better-purchasing decisions by highlighting products that provide high levels of customer satisfaction."

TrustRadius users have praised Keap for its intuitive interface, powerful features, and exceptional customer support. Here's what users across multiple industries and from various company sizes are saying about Keap at TrustRadius.com:

To read current reviews, or write your own review, visit Keap's TrustRadius review page at https://www.trustradius.com/products/keap/reviews . To learn more about about how Keap can help empower your small business, visit https://keap.com/

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About Keap

For more than 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market with its Keap family of products, services to help small business owners market their businesses effectively, and expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

