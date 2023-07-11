Keap Hosts Let's Grow Summit to Encourage Entrepreneurs to "Lead The Way" and Approach Disruption Head-On to Become Industry Leaders

Summit to feature Aditi Sharma from Google as keynote on the future of marketing for small businesses

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap , the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, announced today that the Let's Grow Summit by Keap will take place from Nov. 8-10, at the Sheraton Downtown Phoenix. The speakers for the event will include keynote Aditi Sharma , principal for product operations and strategy at Google, Donald Miller , CEO at StoryBrand, and Heidi Jannenga , chief clinical officer at WebPT.

"Our mission is to empower small business entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, but also their leadership skills, so they can positively impact their families and communities. We'll offer them new ways to learn, network and build community at the Let's Grow Summit," said Clate Mask , co-founder and CEO of Keap. "We believe that this event will help us deliver on our mission and give entrepreneurs the tools and insights they need to thrive."

Formerly known as the Keap ikon conference, the Let's Grow Summit is designed to train and inspire small business owners to take control of their growth and lead the way in their industries as well as train them to better use Keap's automation to grow their businesses.

The theme of this year's summit is "Lead the Way," and will focus on training attendees to approach disruption head-on and become leaders in their industries. The summit will feature an extensive curriculum with breakout sessions on how to implement and optimize customer lifecycle automation to fuel business growth, and offer valuable insights into personal and business growth tactics as well as networking opportunities with other small business entrepreneurs.

Keynote speaker Aditi Sharma , principal for product operations and strategy at Google, is an expert in business development and strategy. Sharma's talk will cover the future of marketing for small businesses according to insights from Google. Attendees will be inspired and empowered by Sharma's takeaways and expertise, and will leave the Let's Grow Summit with clarity on how to future-proof their growth strategy.

To learn more, visit https://keap.com/resources/small-business-events . To register, click here .

About Keap

For more than 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market with its Keap family of products, services to help small business owners market their businesses effectively, and expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

