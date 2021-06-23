Keap IKON Returns to Help Entrepreneurs Grow Without Chaos

After converting the 2020 IKON conference to a virtual experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Keap will welcome customers to a three-day hybrid event in 2021. Participants will learn how to get more out of Keap, connect with like-minded entrepreneurs, and uncover strategies to optimize their business with proven sales and marketing strategies.

"Our mission at Keap is to simplify growth for millions of entrepreneurs," said Clate Mask, co-founder and CEO of Keap. "The IKON conference is devoted to liberating and empowering consultants, coaches and trailblazers so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. We are very excited that we'll be able to connect face-to-face this year to help them find new ways to succeed."

This year's conference will feature workshops, networking sessions and a product showcase led by industry experts, Keap product managers and other small business owners. These experts will help attendees conquer the chaos in their company and create repeatable, predictable growth. Sessions will focus on improving sales efficiency, automating key sales and marketing processes, speeding up payments and maximizing revenue.

"IKON is such an amazing experience," said Chantel Henry of Best Sellers Academy, a Keap customer. "Last year, we took away so many jewels that we've already implemented."

Participants who prefer to join remotely will be able to watch all the same in-person events, live-streamed to the comfort of their home office.

For more information and to secure tickets, please visit www.keap.com/ikon .

