Keap Inspires Entrepreneurs to Keep Growing, Announces 2023 Let's Grow Summit Winners

News provided by

Keap

15 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Entrepreneurs Recognized for Their Successful Growth and Innovation in Automation

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap, the leader in small business automation software, hosted the Let's Grow Summit on Nov. 8-10 and announced the 2023 Let's Grow Summit award winners. The three winners, HR Certified, Real Estate Master Quest and WeScale, were chosen based on their impact in the small business community, increased business growth and innovation in automation.

"Each of these winners demonstrates that success isn't random – it's the result of sustained effort and continuous improvement. These business owners had big dreams, and crafted Keap automations to drive their revenue growth and scale their businesses," said Clate Mask, co-founder and CEO of Keap. "Each winner has carved a niche in their respective industries and are well-deserving of this recognition. I can't wait to see the incredible journey that lies ahead for these entrepreneurs."

The Let's Grow Summit winners were announced at the event and attendees celebrated their success and learned from their stories. Both the Let's Grow Award and the Lifecycle Automation Award winners were each presented with $5,000 to invest back into their business. Here's a closer look at this year's winners:

The Let's Grow Award was presented to an entrepreneur that has seen significant growth and success after using Keap. The 2023 winner was Anthony Howard, founder and CEO of HR Certified, a company that provides certification and professional development for HR professionals.

"I am thrilled to share that I've been selected as the recipient of the 2023 Keap Let's Grow Award," said Anthony Howard, founder and CEO of HR Certified. "This recognition just reaffirms that we're on the right path in leading our business with HR Certified, and I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity."

The Lifecycle Automation Award was presented to an entrepreneur that has implemented Lifecycle Automation in an innovative way in their business. The 2023 winner was Jason Locklear, marketing lead of Real Estate Master Quest, a company that focuses on customized real estate mentoring.

"I am incredibly grateful to receive the Lifecycle Automation Award from Keap," said Jason Locklear, marketing lead of Real Estate Master Quest. "At Real Estate Master Quest, we are committed to providing personalized mentoring and support to real estate professionals who want to take their business to the next level. Thanks to the power of automation and the innovative solutions it brings, we have been able to grow in leaps and bounds within two months of launching our brand to a small list of only 1,500 contacts. This award motivates us to excel in our mission to help others succeed in the real estate industry."

The BIPOC Entrepreneur Leader of the Year Award was presented to an entrepreneur who has made significant impact by equipping BIPOC business owners with the tools and strategies to grow. The 2023 winner was Keap Certified Partner C.J. Smith, founder and CEO of WeScale.

"For the last two years I've been co-chairing the Empowering Black Entrepreneurs initiative, which later expanded to Empowering Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) and I am grateful to be recognized for my efforts here and in my business as the 2023 BIPOC Entrepreneur Leader of the Year," said C.J. Smith, founder and CEO of WeScale. "At WeScale, we supercharge the growth of small business owners leveraging systems and automation, and I am excited to continue to do the same for even more BIPOC business owners moving forward."

This year's Let's Grow Summit gave attendees the opportunity to learn from speakers James Clear, the world-renowned author of "Atomic Habits," Aditi Sharma, principal for product operations and strategy at Google, Donald Miller, CEO at StoryBrand, and Heidi Jannenga, chief clinical officer at WebPT. The event encouraged entrepreneurs to "Lead The Way" and approach disruption head-on to become industry leaders as well as train them to better use Keap's automation to continue to grow their businesses.

For more information, visit https://keap.com/resources/small-business-events.

About Keap
For more than 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market and continues to innovate, helping thousands of small business entrepreneurs automate processes across their businesses through a combination of software, professional services and education. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

SOURCE Keap

Also from this source

Keap Secures Three TrustRadius 2023 Best Of Awards

Keap Secures Three TrustRadius 2023 Best Of Awards

Keap, the leader in small business automation software, today announced it has been recognized by TrustRadius, the most-trusted research and review...
Bestselling Author and Habits Expert, James Clear, to Deliver Keynote Address at the Let's Grow Summit Hosted by Keap

Bestselling Author and Habits Expert, James Clear, to Deliver Keynote Address at the Let's Grow Summit Hosted by Keap

Keap, the leader in CRM and small business automation software, announces that James Clear, the world-renowned author of "Atomic Habits" and expert...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.