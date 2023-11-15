Keap Inspires Entrepreneurs to Keep Growing, Announces 2023 Let's Grow Summit Winners

Entrepreneurs Recognized for Their Successful Growth and Innovation in Automation

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap , the leader in small business automation software, hosted the Let's Grow Summit on Nov. 8-10 and announced the 2023 Let's Grow Summit award winners. The three winners, HR Certified , Real Estate Master Quest and WeScale , were chosen based on their impact in the small business community, increased business growth and innovation in automation.

"Each of these winners demonstrates that success isn't random – it's the result of sustained effort and continuous improvement. These business owners had big dreams, and crafted Keap automations to drive their revenue growth and scale their businesses," said Clate Mask, co-founder and CEO of Keap. "Each winner has carved a niche in their respective industries and are well-deserving of this recognition. I can't wait to see the incredible journey that lies ahead for these entrepreneurs."

The Let's Grow Summit winners were announced at the event and attendees celebrated their success and learned from their stories. Both the Let's Grow Award and the Lifecycle Automation Award winners were each presented with $5,000 to invest back into their business. Here's a closer look at this year's winners:

The Let's Grow Award was presented to an entrepreneur that has seen significant growth and success after using Keap. The 2023 winner was Anthony Howard , founder and CEO of HR Certified, a company that provides certification and professional development for HR professionals.

"I am thrilled to share that I've been selected as the recipient of the 2023 Keap Let's Grow Award," said Anthony Howard, founder and CEO of HR Certified. "This recognition just reaffirms that we're on the right path in leading our business with HR Certified, and I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity."

The Lifecycle Automation Award was presented to an entrepreneur that has implemented Lifecycle Automation in an innovative way in their business. The 2023 winner was Jason Locklear , marketing lead of Real Estate Master Quest, a company that focuses on customized real estate mentoring.

"I am incredibly grateful to receive the Lifecycle Automation Award from Keap," said Jason Locklear, marketing lead of Real Estate Master Quest. "At Real Estate Master Quest, we are committed to providing personalized mentoring and support to real estate professionals who want to take their business to the next level. Thanks to the power of automation and the innovative solutions it brings, we have been able to grow in leaps and bounds within two months of launching our brand to a small list of only 1,500 contacts. This award motivates us to excel in our mission to help others succeed in the real estate industry."

The BIPOC Entrepreneur Leader of the Year Award was presented to an entrepreneur who has made significant impact by equipping BIPOC business owners with the tools and strategies to grow. The 2023 winner was Keap Certified Partner C.J. Smith, founder and CEO of WeScale.

"For the last two years I've been co-chairing the Empowering Black Entrepreneurs initiative, which later expanded to Empowering Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) and I am grateful to be recognized for my efforts here and in my business as the 2023 BIPOC Entrepreneur Leader of the Year," said C.J. Smith, founder and CEO of WeScale. "At WeScale, we supercharge the growth of small business owners leveraging systems and automation, and I am excited to continue to do the same for even more BIPOC business owners moving forward."

This year's Let's Grow Summit gave attendees the opportunity to learn from speakers James Clear , the world-renowned author of "Atomic Habits," Aditi Sharma , principal for product operations and strategy at Google, Donald Miller , CEO at StoryBrand, and Heidi Jannenga , chief clinical officer at WebPT. The event encouraged entrepreneurs to "Lead The Way" and approach disruption head-on to become industry leaders as well as train them to better use Keap's automation to continue to grow their businesses.

For more information, visit https://keap.com/resources/small-business-events .

About Keap

For more than 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market and continues to innovate, helping thousands of small business entrepreneurs automate processes across their businesses through a combination of software, professional services and education. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

SOURCE Keap