Keap Recognized as a 2024 G2 Best Software Awards Recipient and in 274 Spring G2 2024 Reports

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap , the leader in small business automation software, today has announced it has been recognized in the latest G2 Spring 2024 Reports. Keap has been recognized as a leader in four reports, six as a high performer and one as fastest implementation. G2 has also acknowledged Keap as a 2024 Best Software Awards recipient , ranking in the sales software category.

"Being acknowledged as a 2024 G2 Best Software Awards Recipient and in so many Spring 2024 G2 Reports reinforces that we're sticking to our mission of empowering entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed," says Clate Mask, CEO of Keap.

The G2 Grid® Reports are a result of real user ratings. The reports reveal which solutions have the most satisfied customers and largest market presence and are determined according to the volume of positive reviews that a company receives, along with additional context from other reputable sources. Customers praised Keap on G2 for the company's user-friendly automation and helpful customer support.

"User friendly small business CRM" "I like the lead score automation as well as the user-friendly email broadcasts. They have recently updated their features and added a more creative touch to their designs. Their customer support is very helpful and accommodating."



"I LOVE KEAP!" "I love the robustness of their automation" and "I am able to set up email campaigns that are scheduled for dates in the future. I can set it and forget it."



"The Perfect First CRM for your Small Business" "I love that it was designed for smaller businesses. Their support is REAL. They answer questions quickly, and the educational support is amazing too."



In all, Keap was recognized in the following 11 categories: CRM, email template builder, email tracking, invoice management, landing page builders, lead capture, lead scoring, marketing automation quote-to-cash, sales analytics and SMS marketing across four different report segments, including enterprise, mid-market, overall and small business.

To read the latest Keap reviews, write your own review, and hear from active Keap users, visit G2's review page: https://www.g2.com/products/keap-keap/reviews#reviews .

About Keap

For more than 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market and continues to innovate the ways that small businesses can save time and grow revenue by automating processes and communications. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

