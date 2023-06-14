Keap Recognized in 18 G2 Summer 2023 Reports

Reports reveal continued customer satisfaction with CRM, email tracking, invoice management, lead capture, marketing automation, and more

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap , the leader in CRM and sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, today has announced that it was highly recognized in the latest G2 Summer 2023 Reports. Keap has been recognized in 18 reports across six different categories. Customer reviews recognize Keap as a leader in 15 reports, one as fastest implementation, one as highest user adoption and one as high performer.

"Keap is honored to once again be acknowledged by our customers," says Clate Mask, CEO of Keap. "This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to help small businesses succeed and grow. We are honored that our customers love what our product allows them to do. Additionally, by helping small business owners grow, we're also achieving our purpose to strengthen families, communities and economies that rely on the health of small business."

The G2 Grid® Reports are a result of real user ratings. The reports reveal which solutions have the most satisfied customers and largest market presence and are determined according to the volume of positive reviews that a company receives, along with additional context from other reputable sources. Customers praised Keap on G2 for simplifying automation, the company's superior customer service, reliability and technical innovation:

"Keap is our operational heart"

"Keap is a very complete tool, I have been using it since 2015 and it has become the heart of our operations, it facilitates marketing strategies, it also helps with the monitoring and management of our clients' accounts."

"There is no better support team then Keap"

"For the past four years, we have utilized Keap for our needs. Although the initial learning process was challenging, the support team was readily available with US-based assistance, just a phone call away. We were able to connect with a tech representative in under a minute, and all members of the support team were polite, understanding, well-informed, and proficient in their comprehension of the product."

"Keap has helped me grow my business in ways I never thought I could"

"Keap allows small business owners like me to create systems and automation to run, grow and scale our businesses. As a solopreneur just starting out, I couldn't hire an assistant to help me schedule appointments or to send out my emails. I was losing potential clients due to lack of follow-up. My business was chaotic. Keap helped me create processes that run, practically on autopilot, while I am working on my business and working for my clients. It is like having a couple of extra employees."

In all, Keap was recognized in the following six categories: CRM, email tracking, invoice management, lead capture, marketing automation and quote-to-cash.

To read current reviews, write your own review, and hear from active Keap users, visit G2's review page: https://www.g2.com/products/keap-keap/reviews#reviews .

About Keap

For more than 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market with its Keap family of products, services to help small business owners market their businesses effectively, and expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

SOURCE Keap