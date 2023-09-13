Keap Recognized in an Impressive 263 G2 Fall 2023 Reports

Keap

13 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Reports reveal continued customer satisfaction with CRM, marketing automation, lead capture, email tracking, invoice management, sales analytics and more

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap, the leader in CRM and sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, today has announced it has been highly recognized in the latest G2 Fall 2023 Reports. Keap has been recognized as a leader in 28 reports, six as a high performer, two in fastest implementation, and one in easiest admin.

"Guided by our mission to simplify growth for one million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030, the validation of our leadership in so many G2 Fall 2023 Reports is a resounding testament to our ability to meet our customers' increasingly changing needs," says Clate Mask, CEO of Keap. "This accomplishment underscores the unwavering dedication of our team to help our customers grow their businesses by helping them automate tasks to save time, so they have time to focus on what is most important. Our customers' appreciation for what our product empowers them to achieve is an immense honor."

The G2 Grid® Reports are a result of real user ratings. The reports reveal which solutions have the most satisfied customers and largest market presence and are determined according to the volume of positive reviews that a company receives, along with additional context from other reputable sources. Customers praised Keap on G2 for a great user experience, marketing automation, increasing leads and more:

In all, Keap was recognized in the following 11 categories: CRM, email template builder, email tracking, invoice management, landing page builders, lead capture, lead scoring, marketing automation, quote-to-cash, sales analytics, and SMS marketing across four different report segments, including enterprise, mid-market, overall and small business.

To read current reviews, write your own review, and hear from active Keap users, visit G2's review page: https://www.g2.com/products/keap-keap/reviews#reviews.

About Keap
For more than 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market with its Keap family of products, services to help small business owners market their businesses effectively, and expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

SOURCE Keap

