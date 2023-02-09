Keap Recognized on G2's 2023 Best Software Awards

Customer reviews praise the company's sales products and marketing & digital advertising

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap , the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, today announced it has been named to G2's 2023 Best Software Awards , placing on the Sales Products list and Marketing and Digital Advertising list. As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

"It's our mission at Keap to simplify growth for millions of entrepreneurs, and this recognition from our customers proves we're on the right track," said Clate Mask, co-founder and CEO of Keap. "We're grateful for each and every one of our customers and appreciate this testament to the value of automation for small businesses in their sales and marketing efforts."

The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

Here's what users across multiple industries and from various company sizes are saying about Keap at G2.com:

"While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they're really awards from customers," said Sara Rossio, chief product officer at G2. "Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead."

To learn more, view G2's 2023 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology .

About Keap

For more than 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market with its Keap Lite, Keap Pro and Keap Max products along with expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

