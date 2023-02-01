Keap Secures First Place In Three TrustRadius Winter 2023 Best Of Award Categories

Customer Reviews Select Company for Accomplishments in Best Feature Set, Best Value For Price and Best Relationship in the Sales and Marketing Automation

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap , the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, today announced it has been recognized by TrustRadius , the most-trusted research and review platform, in the following key insight scores: Best Value for Price, Best Feature Set, and Best Relationship in the Sales and Marketing Automation per category for the Winter 2023 Best Of Awards.

"Keap is honored to be recognized by our customers in the TrustRadius Winter 2023 Best of Awards," said Clate Mask , co-founder and CEO of Keap. "We appreciate this outstanding endorsement of Keap and applaud all of our customers who are using automation to grow their businesses."

The Best Value for Price award highlights companies that provide customers with the best ROI for the cost on their products. The Best Feature Set award highlights companies with outstanding feature sets that have gone above and beyond to delight their users. The Best Relationship award highlights companies that provide their customers with accurate implementation expectations, follows through on their sales and marketing promises, as well as makes it easy for customers to purchase again. The TrustRadius Winter Best of Awards are entirely based upon customer reviews made from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2022.

"Keap won a Winter Best of Award for Best Feature Set, Best Value for Price, and Best Relationship in the Sales and Marketing Automation category," said Megan Headley , VP of research at TrustRadius. "Keap earned these awards based entirely on feedback from its customers. Reviewers loved Keap's customer support, giving it an 8.8/10 rating. 94% of reviewers were happy with the feature set, while 97% considered the software a great value for the price."

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About Keap

For 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market with its Keap Lite, Keap Pro and Keap Max products along with expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

