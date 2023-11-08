Keap Secures Three TrustRadius 2023 Best Of Awards

News provided by

Keap

08 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Company recognized for Accomplishments in Best of Relationship, Feature Set, and Value for Price in the Sales and Marketing Automation Categories

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap, the leader in small business automation software, today announced it has been recognized by TrustRadius, the most-trusted research and review platform, in the categories of Best of Relationship, Feature Set, and Value for Price in Sales and Marketing Automation for the 2023 Best Of Awards. The TrustRadius Best of Awards are entirely based upon customer reviews made from Jan. 1 through Sept. 26, 2023.

"Receiving the 2023 Best Of Awards from TrustRadius is an honor for Keap as the awards are given directly from our valued customers," said Clate Mask, co-founder and CEO of Keap. "Our mission to simplify growth for one million entrepreneurs by 2030 drives our dedication to meeting our customers' evolving needs. This achievement celebrates our team's drive to help entrepreneurs save time and focus on what truly matters, and it's a privilege to witness the positive impact of automation on their journey to finding balance in their businesses."

The Best Value for Price award highlights companies that provide customers with the best ROI for the cost on their products. The Best Feature Set award highlights companies with outstanding feature sets that have gone above and beyond to delight their users. The Best Relationship award highlights companies that provide their customers with accurate implementation expectations, follows through on their sales and marketing promises, as well as makes it easy for customers to purchase again.

Customers who posted reviews on TrustRadius shared the following about Keap:

"Keap has achieved a remarkable feat, securing first place in all three Best of Awards in the Sales and Marketing Automation category," stated Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Keap's products have earned recognition in 'Best Feature Set,' 'Best Relationship,' and 'Best Value for Price' categories, as acknowledged by direct customer feedback."

To read current reviews, or write your own review visit Keap's TrustRadius review page at trustradius.com/products/keap/reviews. To learn more about how Keap can help empower your small business, visit keap.com.

About TrustRadius
TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About Keap
For more than 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market and continues to innovate, helping thousands of small business entrepreneurs automate processes across their businesses through a combination of software, professional services and education. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

SOURCE Keap

