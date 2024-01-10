Keap Unveils Keap Ultimate, Revolutionizing User Experience and Introducing Cutting-Edge Features

The latest product launch redefines user interaction with innovative AI features

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap , the leader in small business automation software, today announces the official launch of Keap Ultimate , the highly anticipated upgrade to Keap Max Classic. This unveiling marks a significant milestone in Keap's commitment to providing a seamless and powerful user experience, combining the best features of Keap Pro and Keap Max with the robustness of Keap Max Classic.

"At the November Let's Grow Summit, the unveiling of Keap Ultimate showcased the remarkable potential of AI within Keap's unified product lineup, underscoring our commitment to making it easier than ever for our customers to successfully grow their businesses through automation," says Ammon Curtis, chief product officer at Keap. "The remarkable results from Keap Ultimate's usability testing speak volumes: users completed tasks 30% faster, achieved an outstanding 98% task completion rate, and benefited from a 50% reduction in clicks in recent usability tests. These impressive metrics emphasize Keap's dedication to helping our customers save time and grow revenue by automating tasks and processes across their businesses."

Keap Ultimate elevates user efficiency and productivity, offering an intuitive interface coupled with powerful automation capabilities. The upgrade is free for existing Max Classic users and is available now. For a period of time, users have the flexibility to switch between Keap Ultimate and Keap Max Classic, ensuring a smooth transition and no disruption to established workflows.

In addition to Keap Ultimate, the following features, for Keap Pro, Max, and Ultimate, were announced at the Let's Grow Summit:

Content Assistant / AI Upgrades : Content Assistant creates content for marketing or customer engagement campaigns instantly with simple inputs about the goal of the automation and brand voice. Built on the same platform that drives ChatGPT, Content Assistant injects content into automations and creates every element of a communication in seconds including landing pages, text messages, sales emails, and more. AI suggestions guide what to highlight in the communication to make it more effective, and how to best articulate customer pain points.

Automation History in Contact Record: With this feature users can now access detailed automation information for individual contacts, enabling efficient management of past and future automations.

With this feature users can now access detailed automation information for individual contacts, enabling efficient management of past and future automations. Send HTTP Request: This feature extends the ability to connect to other tools in their tech stack via modern APIs.

This feature extends the ability to connect to other tools in their tech stack via modern APIs. URL Parameters: This feature allows users to apply custom tracking in their urls to ensure visibility into the impact and performance of marketing activities across different lead sources.

For more information on the updates announced at the Let's Grow Summit, visit https://keap.com/product-updates/ .

About Keap

For more than 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market and continues to innovate the ways that small businesses can save time and grow revenue by automating processes and communications. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

