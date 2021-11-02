Keap's Landing Page and Funnel Builder Enhancements Help Entrepreneurs Simplify Business Growth

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap, the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small business entrepreneurs, today announced a new landing page builder to its Pro and Max editions as well as an all-new funnel builder to its Max edition, making capturing and converting leads easier than ever.

For entrepreneurs looking to grow their business, using multiple tools to build landing pages, create sales funnels and follow-up with prospects can lead to frustrating integration challenges, lost prospects, and missed sales opportunities. These new features provide a flexible, easy-to-use way for entrepreneurs to create beautiful, professional-quality landing pages within high performing funnels, eliminating the need for third-party funnel builders. In addition, the improved page builders help entrepreneurs quickly and efficiently guide prospects and customers through the sales process to speed conversion.

"To maintain a competitive edge, entrepreneurs constantly need to find ways to increase the efficiency and productivity of themselves and their teams and find new ways to quickly point customers to the products and services they need," said Rajesh Bhatia, Chief Technology Officer at Keap. "The latest enhancements allow them to eliminate integration headaches, create dynamic landing pages to easily capture more leads and connect multiple landing pages to create effective sales funnels that move leads through faster, reducing the chaos that can stall business growth."

Keap's native funnel builder helps entrepreneurs address two key issues – lack of sales and a lack of systems. As businesses grow and add employees, the sales process becomes more sophisticated, and funnels become more influential to continuously generate leads and reduce leakage as prospects move through the sales process. Keap seamlessly connects the funnel to its award-winning CRM, email and text marketing, sales pipeline, and payments, enabling information to freely flow between these features in one platform to simplify the growth process.

Keap's landing page builder enables entrepreneurs to leverage integrated features within the page builder, such as appointments and checkout forms, to embed vital information directly in the landing pages to improve the customer experience and close sales faster. Small business owners will also benefit from an improved unified builder across emails and landing pages to ensure that images and text are consistent across digital assets, creating a cohesive look-and-feel for campaigns.

