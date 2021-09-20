Keap's New E-commerce Capabilities Empower Small Businesses to Scale with Ease

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap , the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, today announced expanded e-commerce capabilities in its Pro and Max editions that will help entrepreneurs to scale their business and increase revenue while saving time. The customizable e-commerce platform includes easy-to-use checkout forms, a native Shopify integration and premium payment processors like PayPal, Stripe, and WePay directly within the app.

Because entrepreneurs have had to use different apps and tools to market their businesses, manage their customer relationships and sell online, the sales process has become chaotic. As a result, they are losing out on deals because they can't customize the sales and payment process to match their revenue model. They also struggle to grow their business because they don't generate enough repeat customers and referrals and spend too much time tracking orders and settlements.

Thanks to new features like Checkout forms , which offer the ability to quickly implement one-click upsells, discount codes and subscription payments, Keap customers can scale faster with automatic payment timing, new services, and a variety of remittance options. Keap's e-commerce platform also triggers powerful and intuitive automations, and syncs directly with its CRM, making it easier for customers to save time by using one tool for all their business needs.

"As an entrepreneur, I used to pay for multiple tools to run my business online and it was not only costly, but also frustrating and inefficient," said Jade Olivia, Keap customer & certified partner. "Ever since I started using Keap, I only pay for one platform and still get all the functionality I could want - and it's easy to use, too. Now that new e-commerce capabilities are available, I'm excited to bring in more revenue, all while collecting payments more seamlessly."

In addition to the core online selling tools in the Pro and Max editions, Keap also enables simple and robust integration to e-commerce platforms that many businesses already use. For example, Keap's native Shopify integration triggers automated follow up when a cart is abandoned or a purchase is made. This helps businesses drive sales and reduces time spent chasing prospects. In addition to this and checkout forms, the new capabilities include integrations to Quickbooks online and a variety of new sales reports.

"Entrepreneurial, growth-minded small businesses need to create repeatable, predictable growth to reach their goals," said Rajesh Bhatia, Chief Technology Officer at Keap. "By expanding the e-commerce features in our platform, Keap amplifies the power of our leading sales and marketing automation tools so entrepreneurs can maximize their profitability while saving time. By reducing the headaches associated with integrating multiple softwares, we help companies grow without the chaos."

About Keap

For 20 years, Keap has helped empower and liberate entrepreneurial small businesses so they can strengthen their families, communities, and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market with its Keap Lite, Keap Pro, and Keap Max products along with expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million small businesses worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures, and Signal Peak Ventures. For more information, visit keap.com .

