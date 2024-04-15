Kearney almost doubles sustainability projects, recognized as sustainability leader

Kearney recognized on the annual CDP Climate A List, underlining its commitment to reaching net zero

Kearney set to launch Internal Carbon Pricing program targeting air travel

LONDON, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global management consultancy Kearney has today launched its Sustainability Report for 2023. This is the fifth annual report revealing how the consultancy has advanced its commitments to its clients, the planet, its people, and communities.

Helping clients drive positive impact

Kearney's work with clients to drive positive impact included:

Engaging in more than 300 sustainability-related engagements (up from 170 in 2022), ranging from decarbonization to sustainable supply chains and circularity

Partnering with the World Economic Forum on critical global challenges, including Consumers Beyond Waste, Airports of Tomorrow, and Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains

Participating in COP28 and New York Climate Week

and New York Climate Week Launching Kearney's Center for a Sustainable Future, which supports leaders in moving beyond resilience to create regenerative businesses by working alongside think tanks and local and global experts

Looking after our planet

In 2023, Kearney made considerable progress toward its science-based targets, reducing scope 1 and 2 emissions by 66 percent—surpassing its 50 percent 2030 reduction target. Kearney's progress toward a target of reducing scope 3 emissions by 30 percent by 2030 included:

Gaining recognition on the annual CDP Climate A List for its leadership in corporate transparency and environmental performance, placing the business among the top 17 percent of 21,000 companies who responded through the CDP disclosure program

Achieving a Platinum rating from sustainability ratings provider EcoVadis, putting the business among the top 1 percent of more than 100,000 companies evaluated

Developing an Internal Carbon Pricing program targeting air travel, set to launch this year; funds raised will be invested in high-quality carbon projects, sustainable aviation fuel, and other green initiatives

Looking after our people

Kearney's continued efforts to support and look after its employees included:

Introducing the EnAble diversity network, focused on disability awareness and inclusion

Forming the Global Inclusion Council, which guides and amplifies the firm's DEI progress at the highest levels

Being named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek and named on the Human Rights Campaigns "Equality 100" list as a leader in LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion

Looking after its communities

In 2023, Kearney participated in more than 350 social impact activities, including 49 pro bono engagements. In total, the organization accumulated more than 830 Days of Action. Examples of these initiatives included:

IGNITE, a female mentoring and networking platform for Indonesia's future women executives, founded through a pro bono collaboration between Kearney, Egon Zehnder , and the Indonesian Chambers of Association and Stock Exchange

future women executives, founded through a pro bono collaboration between Kearney, , and the Indonesian Chambers of Association and Stock Exchange SustainBiz Experience, a conference bringing together more than 60 executives and influential figures across 40 private sector, government, and civil society organizations in Brazil to discuss nature-based solutions for decarbonization and compensation

Richard Forrest, partner at Kearney, comments:

"We are pleased to share Kearney's work in improving sustainability across the communities and environments we operate in as part of our path to net zero. In 2023, the world grappled with some of its most serious challenges, underscoring the urgent need for cross-industry collaboration to overcome these hurdles and pave the way for a sustainable future.

"Our report highlights some of Kearney's notable achievements over the year, but the truth is that sustainability is embedded through everything we do as a business. In fact, our regenerative approach to business takes this one step further, and means that we try to contribute more to the world than we take from it."

Pei Yun Teng, global director, social impact, comments:

"Our founder, Tom Kearney's, principle of "essential rightness" is part of our core philosophy at Kearney. We are proud to see our efforts rewarded with our inclusion on the CDP A List, recognizing us as a leader in corporate transparency and environmental performance.

"In 2024, we want to continue to build on our successes and embed sustainability in all we do. Our Internal Carbon Pricing program aims to drive transparency and accountability to reduce our travel-related emissions and enables us to invest in innovative and high-quality carbon projects, bringing us closer to our goal of being net zero by 2050."

Read the full report by clicking this link.

About Kearney

Kearney is a leading global management consulting firm with deep-rooted expertise in strategic transformation. We work with more than three-quarters of the Fortune Global 500, as well as with government bodies and nonprofit organizations. As a global consulting partnership in more than 40 countries, our people make us who we are. We're individuals who take as much joy from those we work with as the work itself. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, we work alongside our clients to regenerate their businesses to create a future that works for everyone. To learn more about Kearney, please visit www.kearney.com.

