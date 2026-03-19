Kearney and Beroe unveil strategic partnership to develop agentic AI solutions alongside leading global procurement organizations

Announcement follows a year of co-innovation between partners and procurement leaders to address the challenge of continuous competitiveness

CHICAGO and RALEIGH, N.C., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kearney, a global leader in procurement and supply chain management, and Beroe, the global leader in procurement decision intelligence, today unveiled a strategic partnership following nearly a year of co-innovation that will help enterprises build continuous competitiveness in an increasingly fast-moving and complex business environment.

Beroe Logo

The collaboration signals a shift beyond traditional digitalization toward a fundamental rethinking of how procurement operates, with Kearney and Beroe sharing the belief that the true value of AI lies not in simply converting analog processes into digital ones, but in reimagining the nature of procurement work itself.

Kearney and Beroe have been working with 13 leading global procurement organizations to develop solutions that will provide uninterrupted visibility into where new value can be created, where it is at risk, and where intervention can have the greatest impact.

Using agentic AI, combined with deep procurement expertise, Kearney and Beroe will help companies identify opportunities and navigate disruptions with the speed and precision required to create continuous competitive advantage.

"Procurement processes in use today were built for a world that no longer exists. Markets move in hours, not years, and the window to act on an opportunity, or contain a risk, can close before a traditional process even gets started. Something fundamental has to change," said Vel Dhinagaravel, founder and CEO of Beroe. "True transformation isn't about doing the same things slightly faster or slightly better. Rather, it's about enabling decisions and outcomes that were previously impossible. That is the scale of change we believe procurement is now ready for. We are delighted to be working with Kearney and a cohort of leading global procurement organizations to make continuous competitiveness a reality."

"Many procurement organizations are struggling to keep pace with highly volatile markets impacting their efficiency, effectiveness, and buying competitiveness. Agentic AI provides the awareness and speed needed to change that," said Suketu Gandhi, co-leader of global strategic operations at Kearney. "Through our partnership with Beroe, we are working on solutions that give procurement teams the tools they need to read the market, understand what matters, and act with confidence, enabling faster, more assured decisions without overwhelming teams with noise."

This collaboration reflects both firms' commitment to helping global procurement functions build lasting advantage through speed, visibility, and sharper decision-making while redefining how procurement intelligence and strategic expertise are delivered at scale.

About Kearney

For 100 years, Kearney has been a leading management consulting firm and trusted partner to three-quarters of the Fortune Global 500 and governments around the world. With a presence across more than 40 countries, our people make us who we are. We work impact first, tackling your toughest challenges with original thinking and a commitment to making change happen together. By your side, we deliver—value, results, impact. Learn more at www.kearney.com.

About Beroe

Decision-grade intelligence, enabling your decisions, wherever they are made

Beroe powers the decisions that drive procurement, from intelligence to execution. Building on 20 years of deep category experience, the company provides decision-grade intelligence that combines the benefits of cutting-edge AI with "human-in-the-loop" expertise, trusted by the world's largest enterprises.

Beroe's intelligence is delivered wherever decisions are made, through its portfolio of data products, AI agents, and workflows, enabling procurement teams to make strategic, defendable decisions for sourcing, supplier management and risk mitigation—at speed.

www.beroeinc.com

Media contacts

Kearney US press contact:

Meir Kahtan

Meir Kahtan Public Relations

[email protected] | +1 917-864-0800

Kearney UK press contact:

Tom Stewart-Walvin

Rostrum – PR consultants to Kearney

[email protected] | [email protected]

Beroe press contact:

Ruth Crawford

[email protected]

SOURCE Kearney