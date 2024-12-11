Kearney and Futurum announce strategic partnership to drive product transformation through advanced research

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kearney, a leading global management consulting firm, announces a strategic partnership with Futurum, a leading global tech advisory, intelligence, and research firm. As part of the agreement, Kearney will have access to the Futurum Intelligence Platform across key domains including cybersecurity, AI, AI chip set, DevOps, AI PCs, and enterprise applications.

The partnership will leverage Kearney PERLab's robust end-to-end product and portfolio transformation expertise/capabilities with Futurum Group's cutting-edge technology research and thought leadership. Together, the actionable insights derived and focus on long-term impact will help business leaders and policymakers navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, sustainability, and digital transformation and identify new areas for value creation.

"At Kearney PERLab, we are dedicated to the design, build, and transformation of products that drive business growth and that are good for people and for planet. By combining our global and regional consulting expertise across product, supply chain, and operations with Futurum's unique depth of market intelligence, analysis, and performance testing, we can continue to shape solutions that blend pragmatism with possibility and drive the growth agenda for our clients, regardless of sector, industry, or geography," commented Bharat Kapoor, founder and global managing director, PERLab (Kearney's product practice).

Kearney is globally renowned for its approach to consulting, with its people at its core, working collaboratively with clients to accelerate businesses. The combination of Futurum's expertise in research, performance testing, and data with Kearney's strategic consulting capabilities will deliver actionable insights that can empower customers.

"We are proud to lead innovation in data and research, and together with Kearney, we will harness cutting-edge intelligence to drive innovation and create transformative solutions for businesses worldwide," said Daniel Newman, CEO, The Futurum Group. "This year was one of the most dynamic in the tech markets specifically around semiconductors, AI, data centers, and the enterprise. We will see more of it in 2025, which is why actionable insights have become highly in demand by all market players involved," he added.

About Kearney

Kearney is a leading global management consulting firm. For nearly 100 years, we have been a trusted advisor to C-suites, government bodies, and nonprofit organizations. Our people make us who we are. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, we work alongside our clients to regenerate their businesses to create a future that works for everyone.

About Kearney PERLab

Product Excellence and Renewal Lab (PERLab) is Kearney's global dedicated practice for "everything product." PERLab helps clients make the products that customers fall in love with. It's a design-driven approach to gross margin transformation that offers end-to-end capabilities supporting growth at any point in a product's life cycle. PERLab's experts in product design, product development, sustainability, user experience, industrial design, IoT, consumer insights, product engineering, packaging design, and manufacturing excellence help organizations disrupt markets and leapfrog the competition.

About The Futurum Group

The Futurum Group is the fastest-growing independent tech research, intelligence, media, and advisory firm. Its organic growth is driven by emerging technologies and innovation across its clientele of more than 260 global companies. Futurum covers 12 major technology sectors: AI and data analytics, cloud, telecom, policy, consumer electronics, enterprise applications, security, semiconductors, workplace collaboration, sustainability, and CX. In 2023, it acquired half a dozen companies in areas of research, intelligence, media, and performance testing and validation.

