Kearney Announces Acquisition of Silicon Foundry to Expand Strategic Transformation and Innovation Capabilities

Kearney

19 Jul, 2023, 09:06 ET

 Global consulting firm adds seasoned venture capital and innovation professionals to continue to help global clients transform and establish itself as a hub of corporate innovation.

CHICAGO and SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kearney, a leading global management consulting firm, today announced the acquisition of Silicon Foundry, an advisory firm that helps corporations navigate new technologies and market shifts and engage with the global innovation ecosystem. This acquisition represents the firm's commitment to helping C-suite executives truly transform their organizations, by providing corporate executive leaders worldwide with access to the most cutting-edge new technologies, start-ups, and venture investors at the core of the innovation ecosystem. 

Silicon Foundry, a Kearney company
As Kearney approaches 100 years of helping clients evolve their business models, this acquisition is yet another example of its industry leadership and dedication to enhancing expertise and expanding services to better respond to the uncertainty and volatility of the modern business landscape. Businesses now understand and emphasize the importance of access to the venture world to improve business agility and increase their overall ability to innovate.

"We're excited to welcome Silicon Foundry to the Kearney family and look forward to partnering with their world-class experts in providing best-of-breed innovation services for our clients," said Ben T. Smith IV, Partner, Americas Lead for Telecommunications, Media, and Technology and Member of the Kearney Board of Directors. "Given Kearney's global reach, the ability to provide clients across Europe, Middle East, and Asia with direct access to some of the most disruptive start-ups across the major global technology ecosystems will truly set the firm apart from our competitors."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Kearney," said Neal Hansch, CEO of Silicon Foundry, "and in doing so, to leverage and further enhance the range of its resources, the depth and breadth of its relationships with top executives and entrepreneurs spanning all major industries, and add to the full range of expertise and services capabilities across the firm. Becoming a part of the Kearney family will immediately accelerate Silicon Foundry's ability to scale globally, as well as to extend the reach of the sectors we currently serve, and range of solutions we can offer. We're equally as excited for the impact this combination will have on our current and future clients, who will benefit from the firm's brain trust and access to the thousands of Kearney professionals around the world."

Corporate leadership teams increasingly express interest in tapping into the innovation ecosystem for strategic partnerships, investments, and acquisitions but often lack either the expertise or network to reach those in Silicon Valley and beyond.

"As the pace of innovation continues to accelerate, corporations recognize the need to stay better connected to the investors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders who are driving this change. Silicon Foundry will help our clients participate in this ecosystem efficiently, and when done correctly, will play a key role in helping them continue to transform and evolve," added Evan Gutoff, Kearney Partner and Americas Strategic Transformation Lead, and Manager, Kearney Venture Capital.

The symbiotic relationship will benefit both sides, bringing Kearney teams and consultants closer to the innovation ecosystem while providing Silicon Foundry with a strong network of corporate executives from which it can continue to expand.

"This acquisition reaffirms our firm's commitment to innovating the management consulting model, and providing transformative services to our clients and learning opportunities to our consultants and professionals," added David Hanfland, Kearney Partner and Americas Region Chair.

About Kearney

Kearney is a leading global management consulting firm. For nearly 100 years, we have been a trusted advisor to C-suites, government bodies, and nonprofit organizations. Our people make us who we are. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, we help our clients break through.

To learn more about Kearney, please visit www.kearney.com

About Silicon Foundry

Silicon Foundry is an innovation advisory firm that catalyzes opportunities and accelerates change to push the frontier of what's possible. We help our Members navigate new technologies and market shifts, discover and engage with key emerging leaders, and unlock high-impact customer, partnership, investment, co-creation, and acquisition opportunities. Our Members represent a diverse spectrum of corporations from across the globe, such as BP, Dubai International Finance Center (DIFC), NatWest, UPS, SK hynix, SK innovation, and Southwest Airlines. Learn more at www.sifoundry.com

