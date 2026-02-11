Kearney announces partnership with ServiceNow to accelerate enterprise transformation through agentic AI

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kearney, a leading global management consulting firm, https://www.servicenow.com/announced their partnership with ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention, to help organizations unlock enterprise-scale value through agentic AI.

The collaboration draws on Kearney's strategic insight and process reimagination capabilities on the ServiceNow AI Platform to help clients accelerate digital transformation, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver tangible business impact at speed and scale.

"Turning agentic AI from concept to enterprise reality requires a fundamental reimagination of how work is structured—designing processes that can adapt, leveraging autonomous agents to make decisions, and equipping people to focus on higher-value judgment. This partnership helps enterprises activate and monitor this new operating model, giving them a practical path to realizing the full impact of agentic AI." – Brent Smolinski, partner, Digital and Analytics

Through this partnership, Kearney will work with organizations on the ServiceNow AI Platform to transform their business processes, unifying fragmented workflows across sales, operations, and service functions. The joint offering will help clients drive value across three key dimensions:

Operational excellence: faster exception handling and fewer service leaks Workflow optimization: improved process velocity and greater cross-functional transparency End-to-end impact: live process orchestration enabled by AI and workflow automation

"This is an exciting moment. Together with Kearney's strategic leadership in AI and ServiceNow's AI, data, and workflow platform, we deliver transformation from strategy to execution—bringing intelligence, connected data, and seamless workflows to accelerate outcomes at scale."– Ravi Asrani, group vice president, global partnership and channels, ServiceNow

This partnership represents a commitment to helping organizations harness the full potential of AI-driven transformation through business process reengineering (BPR.ai), combining Kearney's strategy consulting heritage with the ServiceNow AI Platform to deliver real business results. This offering goes far beyond implementing isolated AI tools—it redefines how organizations operate by reimagining entire end-to-end processes and enabling a truly digital workforce.

"Our clients are navigating a fundamental shift in the basis of competition driven by AI, and our role at Kearney is to help them turn that shift into practical, tangible, and scalable results. Through deep partnerships with leading platforms and targeted venture investments, our focus is on delivering real impact. We are excited to work with ServiceNow to help our clients move beyond concepts and pilots, and embed AI in ways that deliver measurable business results." - Ben T. Smith IV, board member, chairman Digital and Analytics practice, Kearney

On a recent client engagement, this approach helped transform the IT organization into an agentic, AI-first operations model, redesigning the IT target operating model, driving supplier cost takeout, and establishing an innovation co-investment model with partners. The result: more than 30 percent annual run-cost reduction and accelerated deployment of agentic AI and digital employees across IT services.

With BPR.ai, Kearney leads clients through enterprise-scale reinvention, transforming speed, transparency, and value creation across the business, not just automating tasks.

