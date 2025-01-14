Kearney announces strategic acquisition of Project Partners to enhance the firm's SAP transformation capabilities

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kearney, a global management consulting partnership, is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of Project Partners Management GmbH, a specialized SAP partner known for its expertise in managing complex SAP S4/HANA transformations. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Kearney's commitment to expanding its capabilities in the rapidly growing area of digital and analytics. Kearney has extensive expertise in helping companies change the way they operate and leveraging core platforms such as SAP, which is crucial to true business process transformation.

With 90 percent of the world's largest companies using SAP, corporate clients need a consulting partner to deliver the true value and benefits of their SAP transformations. Kearney has demonstrated its ability to support clients through the strategic, pre-implementation stages of their SAP transformation journeys and now, with Project Partners, will be even better able to support these transformations end-to-end up to go-live. With this acquisition, Kearney extends its coverage into design and program excellence for SAP S4/HANA transformations.

"The technical excellence of Project Partners will enable Kearney to support our clients in more depth and through their entire SAP transformation. With the acceleration of AI, having clarity of data and being able to truly harness the power of SAP to leverage AI agents in rethinking processes is essential," said Ben T. Smith IV, global chair of Kearney's Digital and Analytics practice. "The complementary skills of this specialized team, coupled with Kearney as strategic advisor, will greatly benefit our clients."

Project Partners Co-Founder Bernd Hommels said, "Project Partners acts as an objective advisor between our customers and the system integrator, creating more value for our clients seeking help in mastering long and complex transformations." Co-Founder Claus Lorenz added, "We are excited to expand our reach and impact with Kearney, a well-known global consultancy."

The Project Partners acquisition is a continuation of Kearney's strategy for using inorganic moves to accelerate the firm's top-line growth and better serve clients. Kearney has also recently acquired Cervello, a data and analytics provider; Prokura, a procurement and supply chain consultancy; OPTANO, which provides AI-powered operations optimization solutions; TEAMS, an industrial design firm; Management Solutions Experts (MSE), a Middle East consulting firm; Silicon Foundry, an innovation advisory firm; and The Context Network, a consultancy with deep expertise in agribusiness.

"We are thrilled to offer our clients enhanced capabilities through this strategic acquisition," said David Hanfland, Kearney's vice chair for corporate development. "This new capability will enable us to support our clients more comprehensively throughout their SAP transformation journeys, ensuring they receive the full value and benefits of their investments. Kearney's global reach will allow us to deliver these services to clients worldwide."

About Kearney

Kearney is a leading global management consulting firm. For nearly 100 years, we have been a trusted advisor to C-suites, government bodies, and nonprofit organizations. Our people make us who we are. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, we work alongside our clients to regenerate their businesses to create a future that works for everyone. To learn more about Kearney, please visit www.kearney.com.

About Project Partners Management GmbH

For over 20 years, Project Partners has been dedicated to the implementation of large IT systems. This starts with the process analysis, continues with the selection of the suitable system, and ends with the subsequent management of the implementation. With our strong focus on SAP S/4HANA transformations, we train our staff not only in project management skills, but also in SAP to be your perfect project management partner. Learn more at https://www.project-partners.de/.

Media contact:

Meir Kahtan

Meir Kahtan Public Relations, LLC

+1 917-864-0800

[email protected]

SOURCE Kearney