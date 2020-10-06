Kearney Appoints Katherine Black as Partner, Adding Expertise in Transformation and Growth for Retail and Consumer Companies

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global management consulting firm Kearney today announced the appointment of Katherine P. Black as a new partner in the firm's Consumer Practice. Black brings to Kearney more than 20 years of management consulting and retail industry experience, with a focus on data-based transformation and growth.

Black joins Kearney from KPMG LLP where she was founding partner and principal in the firm's Consumer & Retail Strategy Practice. Prior to working in the consulting sector, Black spent several years in executive roles at retailers including Macy's and Kroger. Earlier in her career, she held high-profile positions in the financial services industry including stints with Fifth Third Bank, Capital One Finance, and Wachovia Corporation.

"We are delighted to have Katherine join our practice during a time of tremendous challenges and opportunities for clients in the consumer sector," said Greg Portell, lead partner in Kearney's global Consumer Practice. "She has an outstanding track record of helping to formulate business transformation strategies with retailers, consumer companies, marketing firms, and private equity investors, improving their performance by gaining a deep understanding of their customers and their business needs, and then formulating and executing operational plans that deliver results."

"Now, more than ever, retailers need actionable strategies to produce results quickly," commented Black. "I am thrilled to join Kearney, a partnership that develops innovative solutions, but is also known for creating measurable results for its clients."

Black offers an extensive background and track record of accomplishment in the areas of data analytics, technology, data monetization, and media for retail and CPG industries. She has also redesigned business models and established partnerships to monetize retailer data assets with key suppliers and led new marketing, loyalty, and merchandising programs. In addition, Black has led team improvement and satisfaction programs that increased efficiency and effectiveness by realigning roles, upgrading talent, and introducing new project management techniques.

Kearney continues to expand its Consumer Practice to help clients meet increasingly complex challenges and adjust to evolving consumer demands. Black joins a full-service team that will continue to expand in the months ahead.

